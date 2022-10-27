Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Klopp said he deserved his red card for the way he confronted the assistant referee

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 by the Football Association following his sending off during his side's 1-0 win against Manchester City on 16 October.

Klopp was dismissed after berating a referee's assistant when a foul was not given for a challenge on Mohamed Salah.

The German apologised for his reaction in his post-match comments.

"Something snapped in that situation, I'm not proud of that. I deserved a red card," he admitted.

Klopp had been charged with a breach of FA rule E3, which covers "comments which are improper, which bring the game into disrepute, which are threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting".

The FA said he accepted that his behaviour "was improper", and "an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanction during a hearing".

Liverpool can appeal against the sanction.