Saturday's Championship reports
Last updated on .From the section Football
Bristol City v Swansea City
Match report to follow.
West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United
Match report to follow.
Burnley v Reading
Match report to follow.
Cardiff City v Rotherham United
Match report to follow.
Coventry City v Blackpool
Match report to follow.
Huddersfield Town v Millwall
Match report to follow.
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Match report to follow.
Luton Town v Sunderland
Match report to follow.
Norwich City v Stoke City
Match report to follow.
Preston North End v Middlesbrough
Match report to follow.
Wigan Athletic v Watford
Match report to follow.