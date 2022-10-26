Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Former captain Mark Hudson played for Cardiff between 2009 and 2014

Interim manager Mark Hudson says he is in talks with Cardiff City owner Vincent Tan and chairman Mehmet Dalman about his long-term future.

Hudson has been in charge since Steve Morison was sacked in September.

Cardiff are not believed to be actively looking for a permanent successor other than Hudson for the time being.

"The conversations are ongoing and, obviously from my point of view, I want to be here as long as I can to help," he said.

Hudson enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure - winning two and drawing one of his first three games - but has since lost three matches in succession.

Those defeats all came in the space of eight days, with the most recent coming at arch rivals Swansea City in last Sunday's south Wales derby.

Following his side's 2-0 win at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swans boss Russell Martin said stability has been key to his team's recent domination of the fixture.

Swansea have won the past three south Wales derbies at an aggregate score of 9-0. Whereas the Swans have played all three under Martin, Cardiff have had three different managers during that time.

"I agree that [stability] is something you can build on," said Hudson.

"It makes people feel secure. It gives clarity to players and staff and everyone involved.

"But we are where we are. We have to show a reaction from the week that we have had and get a positive result on Saturday."

Cardiff's next match is a Championship fixture at home against Rotherham on Saturday, 29 October.

The Bluebirds will be without forward Callum Robinson, who is suspended for three games following his red card against Swansea.

Cardiff remain without injured defenders Perry Ng and Mahlon Romeo, who are back in training, but unlikely to feature against Rotherham.

Forward Isaak Davies has also returned to light training following a knee injury, but is not expected to be in first-team contention until the Championship resumes after the World Cup in December.