Mick McDermott on VAR being introduced to Irish League football

A form of VAR is to be demonstrated in the Irish Premiership as part of a feasibility study aimed at examining the potential of introducing the technology into the Northern Irish top-flight.

It is set to be tested in the 12 November fixture between Linfield and Glenavon, however it will not be used within the game itself.

The Irish FA says it is an "investigatory demonstration and conversations around any wider implementation are in their infancy."

The governing body is currently in communication with a number of potential suppliers, and will send a delegation to a Uefa Youth League fixture between Manchester City and Sevilla next week to see the technology in action.

The proposed system would be a watered down version of the one seen in Europe's top leagues.

It would deal with red cards, penalty decisions, whether goals should or should not be allowed and cases of mistaken identity.

VAR was introduced in the Scottish Premiership last weekend, with a minimum of six cameras in operation at every game.

'Small version of VAR worth trying'

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said he would support a trial of the system if its use was "limited to a few instances".

"I welcome some sort of trial. I'm not sure we have the financial or human resources to have the full system but I think a trial is worthwhile.

"Even with the financial resources the Premier League and other leagues around the world have there are still contentious issues so there are contentious issues with VAR and without it.

"If we kept it simple, maybe to when there are penalty box calls, a smaller limited version of VAR is certainly worth trying."

Glens forward Shay McCartan is also broadly supportive of the move.

"There is nothing worse than conceding a goal which is offside or when a foul has been committed in the build-up," said McCartan.

"There will always be some grey areas but in my eyes VAR makes the game fairer if it makes things more black and white."