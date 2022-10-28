Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger is targeting another clean sheet against West Ham - and her team can break a record with victory

Women's Super League - Everton v Manchester United Venue: Walton Hall Park Date: Sunday, 30 October Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

This weekend's Women's Super League fixtures feature a trip to Everton for joint-leaders Manchester United and a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Will Arsenal pass another landmark? Will Khadija Shaw stay top of the goals list? Is the first draw of the season on the way?

Here are five things to look out for.

Will Arsenal break another record?

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said that equalling the record for consecutive WSL wins with Sunday's victory at Liverpool "doesn't bother me that much", but they will still be strong favourites to set a new record of 13 in a row when they host West Ham.

The Swede pointed out that the streak "doesn't fill the trophy cabinet" but his side's league form since a goalless draw at Chelsea on 11 February has surely strengthened his players' belief that they can end their run of three seasons without silverware.

Breaching the Gunners' defence is proving near on impossible - they could secure an 11th consecutive WSL clean sheetto extend their lead over the previous record by four games.

But Eidevall will be wary of a West Ham side who have won their past two matches, propelled by all five of their goals coming within the opening half hour of each game.

Summer signing Viviane Asseyi will lead the Hammers' press with confidence after scoring her first WSL goals with two in eight minutes at home to Reading, shining in a nervy 3-2 triumph on Sunday.

Reading and Leicester bidding for first points

The two teams yet to pick up a point in this season's WSL can find reasons to be hopeful when they meet at the home of Reading's men's team.

Three of Leicester's WSL defeats have been by a single goal, including a 94th-minute winner for Everton in the Foxes' first away game, while there would have been few complaints had the Royals earned a point against Arsenal in their last home game.

"There's no hiding from this game," said Reading manager Kelly Chambers, who says her side's goal difference means they are in a better position than they were this time last season.

"I haven't had to lay that out to the girls. I don't need to tell the girls the pressure on the game.

"We're both in the same boat. We're focusing on us. What I've made clear is that we need to make sure we deliver our gameplan and, hopefully, that turns it into a result.

"They're in a difficult position, like we are. We know what it means to make sure that we get points on the board."

Chambers' desire for Reading to strike early is understandable: four of their goals in all competitions this season have arrived after the 74th minute, including one in the 94th minute and a penalty 11 minutes into added time.

Cutting edge crucial for Liverpool

A dazzling return to the top flight with that opening home win over Chelsea has turned into a blunt start for Liverpool, who are the only side apart from Leicester yet to score a goal from open play so far this season.

Leanne Kiernan's chance to prove herself in the WSL has been halted after the scorer of 14 goals last season suffered an ankle injury against Chelsea that has required surgery.

However, summer signing Shanice van de Sanden has the potential to make the difference and the forward could return from an Achilles tendon injury against Manchester City.

Liverpool proved their potency with a 4-0 win at Leicester on Wednesday in the League Cup

Missy Bo Kearns, Rhiannon Roberts, Rachel Furness and Katie Stengel were all on target for Liverpool in open play in the 4-0 League Cup win at Leicester on Wednesday.

Manager Matt Beard has justifiably singled out the dangerous Ceri Holland, whose creative contributions during a tricky start to the season have been another promising sign for Liverpool.

Breaking their duck against City would be a relief before a kinder run of fixtures against Aston Villa, Brighton and Reading.

Shaw start show striker's class

The bad news for Liverpool is that they are up against a striker whose ruthless form has resulted in three more goals than their collective efforts and an early place at the top of the goalscorer list.

Ellen White's retirement in August inevitably led to questions about who would lead the line for City, and the England legend would have admired Khadija Shaw's performances against Aston Villa and Chelsea before the Jamaica forward's current run of four goals in two WSL matches.

Shaw has struck at important moments, opening the scoring in the 4-0 win at home to Leicester and finding the net twice in seven minutes either side of half-time to put City on their way to a 3-0 victory at Spurs.

Service from the likes of Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly helps but Shaw's all-round game has been superb, intelligently driving City's press in a targetwoman role that makes her a menace to defences and a focal point for her team-mates.

With Golden Boot holder Sam Kerr and Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema making slow starts by their potent standards, Shaw is two goals ahead of her nearest rivals and the only player to have been directly involved in six goals.

This is more than an early-season purple patch, too: City have the luxury of knowing they can rely on a prolific poacher who has rewarded Gareth Taylor with 14 goals in her past 13 WSL starts.

Teams not keen to settle for a draw

There have been 26 games so far this season, and not a single match has ended in a draw.

With four of the bottom five sides in the table - and scoring charts - playing each other, maybe this weekend we will finally see the points being shared.

Twelve of the 26 matches, meanwhile, have been decided by a single goal.

"That's either down to poor finishing or good goalkeeping," said Brighton manager Hope Powell in response to the unusual statistic while also emphasising that she doesn't want a draw when Tottenham visit Broadfield Stadium.

The top two - Arsenal and Manchester United - who are only separated by alphabetical order, have inflicted the heaviest defeats of the season, each winning 4-0 twice.

Brighton were on the receiving end of two of those thrashings after going down to 10 players at Arsenal and producing a poor first half by their standards at United.

Spurs, too, were beaten 4-0 by Arsenal - and Rehanne Skinner is not in the mood for another setback as they look to match or better last season's fifth place.

"To keep moving forward and improving on what we did last year we absolutely need to be taking points from as many games as we possibly can in order to keep up with the pace we set," the Tottenham manager said.