After VAR's introduction to the Scottish Premiership last weekend, it's time for Halloween in the top flight.

The question is, who will be spooked and who will be doing the scaring?

Here are a few names to look out for...

Game of the weekend: Rangers v Aberdeen

A team struggling for form against a side on the up? That is the pre-match script being written before Rangers and Aberdeen's first meeting of the season.

Rangers sustained a fifth straight Champions League defeat in midweek against Napoli following a lacklustre performance in last Saturday's draw with Livingston.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, broke something of an away hoodoo at Motherwell with a 2-1 victory, having lost their previous two league games on the road. That took the Dons to within seven points of second-placed Rangers.

Last season, there was little to separate Aberdeen and Rangers. Draws in their first two meetings were followed by a narrow home win for the Ibrox side in March.

The form table shows Rangers have a better record in their past five league games than either Aberdeen or indeed leaders Celtic, but confidence is low at Ibrox.

And a first victory in Govan for Aberdeen since 2019 would heap pressure on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Rangers have flitted between big wins over Hearts and St Mirren and limp displays against Motherwell and Livingston this month, while Aberdeen are often accused of saving their best performances for games against the Ibrox men.

Which guise will prevail?

Player to watch: Stevie May (St Johnstone)

St Johnstone's best form and results this season have coincided with the resurgence of Stevie May.

The experienced forward has scored vital goals in away wins over Dundee United and Hibernian and has already beaten his tally for all of last season.

Next in May's sights are Saturday's visitors Kilmarnock, who are just a point behind ninth-placed Saints and in fine fettle with a five-match unbeaten run.

If the 29-year-old can help put further distance between Saints and the bottom three, his renaissance will remain on course.

However, May could be haunted by his personal record against Killie, having not netted against the Ayrshire side in five years.

Manager spotlight: Robbie Neilson (Hearts)

Despite valiant performances against Celtic, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, Hearts have taken only one point from their past three games.

Indeed, against a backdrop of a punishing European schedule and injuries, the Tynecastle side are without a domestic win in October.

That has brought manager Robbie Neilson under the spotlight, with last season's third-placed finish and run to the Scottish Cup final a fading memory.

If they want to pick up a welcome three points before Monday's apple dooking and pumpkin carving, Ross County in Dingwall will have to be overcome.