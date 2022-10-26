Last updated on .From the section Football

Football fans protesting against ticket prices

Has the cost of living crisis impacted the way you follow football?

With prices rising in all aspects of life across the UK, many people are struggling to cope and are having to make difficult decisions about their finances.

BBC Sport wants to hear from you about the potential impact of the crisis on how you follow football.

Do you regularly go to live football matches - home or away? What does it cost you to go to watch a game? What are the most expensive items?

What can be done to help?

You can fill out the form below to let us know your experiences - and any cost-saving advice for fellow fans.