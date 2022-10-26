Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League in dramatic fashion after missing a penalty in added time.
The La Liga side will now fall into the Europa League after they failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen and ended their campaign with a 2-2 draw.
After the full-time whistle, Madrid were given hope as VAR sent the referee to the pitchside monitor in the 95th minute and a penalty was awarded.
Yannick Carrasco stepped up but his effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky.
Diego Simeone's side came from two goals down after strikes by Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Carrasco and substitute Rodrigo de Paul kept Madrid in the game, but ultimately a draw was not enough for them to progress past the group stage.
Atletico will now play in Europe's second-tier competition, which they won in 2018.
Line-ups
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Oblak
- 16Molina
- 2GiménezBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 87'minutes
- 22HermosoSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
- 23Mandava
- 10CorreaSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
- 20Witsel
- 4KondogbiaBooked at 87mins
- 21Carrasco
- 8Griezmann
- 19MorataSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5de Paul
- 7Sequeira
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 15Savic
- 17Saúl
- 18Felipe
- 30Diez
- 34Barrios
- 51Mestre
B Leverkusen
Formation 3-4-3
- 1HrádeckyBooked at 65mins
- 6Kossounou
- 12TapsobaSubstituted forTahat 61'minutes
- 3HincapiéBooked at 78mins
- 30Frimpong
- 8Andrich
- 11Amiri
- 5BakkerBooked at 66mins
- 19DiabySubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 77'minutes
- 23HlozekSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 89'minutes
- 17Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forAdliat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Tah
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 14Schick
- 21Adli
- 24Fosu-Mensah
- 32Azhil
- 36Lomb
- 40Lunev
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
- Attendance:
- 63,803
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Post update
Penalty saved! Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
VAR Decision: Penalty Atletico Madrid.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Robert Andrich.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Adam Hlozek.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Adli with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces José Giménez.
Booking
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid).