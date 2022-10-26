Close menu
Champions League - Group B
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid2B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2

Atletico Madrid 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen: Diego Simeone's side knocked out of Champions League

Yannick Carrasco
Atletico Madrid will compete in the Europa League after Yannick Carrasco's penalty miss

Atletico Madrid exited the Champions League in dramatic fashion after missing a penalty in added time.

The La Liga side will now fall into the Europa League after they failed to beat Bayer Leverkusen and ended their campaign with a 2-2 draw.

After the full-time whistle, Madrid were given hope as VAR sent the referee to the pitchside monitor in the 95th minute and a penalty was awarded.

Yannick Carrasco stepped up but his effort was saved by Lukas Hradecky.

Diego Simeone's side came from two goals down after strikes by Moussa Diaby and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Carrasco and substitute Rodrigo de Paul kept Madrid in the game, but ultimately a draw was not enough for them to progress past the group stage.

Atletico will now play in Europe's second-tier competition, which they won in 2018.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16Molina
  • 2GiménezBooked at 79minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 87'minutes
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forSaúlat 45'minutes
  • 23Mandava
  • 10CorreaSubstituted forde Paulat 45'minutes
  • 20Witsel
  • 4KondogbiaBooked at 87mins
  • 21Carrasco
  • 8Griezmann
  • 19MorataSubstituted forSantos Carneiro Da Cunhaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 5de Paul
  • 7Sequeira
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 15Savic
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Felipe
  • 30Diez
  • 34Barrios
  • 51Mestre

B Leverkusen

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1HrádeckyBooked at 65mins
  • 6Kossounou
  • 12TapsobaSubstituted forTahat 61'minutes
  • 3HincapiéBooked at 78mins
  • 30Frimpong
  • 8Andrich
  • 11Amiri
  • 5BakkerBooked at 66mins
  • 19DiabySubstituted forSampaio Filhoat 77'minutes
  • 23HlozekSubstituted forFosu-Mensahat 89'minutes
  • 17Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forAdliat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tah
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 14Schick
  • 21Adli
  • 24Fosu-Mensah
  • 32Azhil
  • 36Lomb
  • 40Lunev
Referee:
Clément Turpin
Attendance:
63,803

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home10
Away7
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 2, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reinildo (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Penalty saved! Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Atletico Madrid.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Piero Hincapié (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Robert Andrich.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by Odilon Kossounou.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix.

  12. Post update

    João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Paulinho (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Timothy Fosu-Mensah replaces Adam Hlozek.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Amine Adli with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Nahuel Molina.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mitchel Bakker (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulinho.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces José Giménez.

  19. Booking

    Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli55002041615
2Liverpool5401156912
3Ajax5104815-73
4Rangers5005119-180

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges531174310
2FC Porto530210649
3Atl Madrid512247-35
4B Leverkusen511348-44

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001621415
2Inter Milan5311105510
3Barcelona5113810-24
4Viktoria Plzen5005320-170

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham52216518
2Sporting52127707
3Frankfurt521257-27
4Marseille52037616

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

