Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments177

Antonio Conte
Tottenham are winless in three games across all competitions

The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status.

Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Manager Antonio Conte also transformed Spurs' fortunes to such an extent last season that they beat Arsenal to a place in Europe's elite competition on the final day of the campaign.

It all adds perspective, yet there is an undercurrent of discontent among many Spurs fans that was seen in microcosm in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Sporting in the Group D game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following an insipid, negative performance in defeat at Manchester United and another poor showing when losing at home to Newcastle on Sunday, the groans started midway through the first half when long, aimless passes floated well away from their intended target.

When referee Danny Makkelie sounded the whistle at half-time with Sporting leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal from former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards, the response was a resounding raspberry from the discontented gallery.

It was understandable in that Spurs had once again played in first gear, conceding the initiative to a Sporting side who looked sharper and slicker in possession.

What followed was a Spurs team barely recognisable from what had gone before, not exactly vintage but at least putting Sporting under pressure that culminated in a finale containing drama, controversy and chaos barely hinted at in that first half.

Spurs supporters responded as Sporting keeper Antonio Adan was finally forced to work, saving from Eric Dier, Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty. They awoke and the crowd went with them.

There was still jeopardy as Spurs were grateful to keeper Hugo Lloris for a crucial save from Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho with the score at 1-0, the forward missing an even better chance in front of an open goal moments later.

Rodrigo Bentancur restored equality and rewarded this belated show of Spurs' ambition with an equaliser ten minutes from time as he headed in Ivan Perisic's corner. Dier and Bentancur had other opportunities before the real drama came in the 95th minute when Harry Kane thought he had scored the goal that sent Spurs into the last 16, only for a bitterly contested VAR decision to snuff out the celebrations and send Conte into such a rage he received a red card.

Antonio Conte receives a red card
Antonio Conte has just three wins from his past 12 home matches in the Champions League

The big question, apart from why the goal was ruled out after a lengthy stoppage, was why Spurs once again took so long to get going, why they stood back and ceded control until they were left with no choice other than to let the handbrake off?

Conte is clearly a fan of counter-attacking style, and who are we to doubt his mastery of tactics given his record of success?

What is clear, however, is that many Spurs fans - and indeed neutral observers - feel frustration that a side containing the world-class attacking talent of Son and Kane often seem to take a timid approach until forced to do otherwise.

Conte, rightly, will point at the Premier League table and their Champions League position and stress they are in a very different position to this time last season.

Even given this, it is hard to escape that this was a big chance missed, and that Spurs have made things unnecessarily difficult for themselves by being so slow to put their foot on the pedal.

The chances Spurs created once they adopted an enforced positive approach showed what might have been achieved had they done so sooner.

It has cost them against teams with quality this season. See Arsenal. See Manchester United. See Newcastle United.

If they do it again against Marseille in the final Champions League group game the consequences could be serious.

Champions League Group D has a very hazardous look about it. All four of Spurs, Sporting, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille could reach the knockout stage.

Spurs could have been sitting pretty had they been positive from the start - and this drives at the heart at the nagging mood of nervousness among their fans despite what looks, at a glance, to be a highly promising position both domestically and in Europe.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 01:14

    Spurs are just like England, not creative enough, not positive enough.
    Until this changes, Spurs will go nowhere.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 03:02

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      But at least both England and Spurs have Harry Kane. He'll be top scorer in PL, CL and WC, just you watch 😐😐😐

  • Comment posted by Imraky, today at 00:34

    Playing three at the back means they are underweight in midfield and teams can cut through them. Conte's system only works if you have exceptional wing-backs. Perisic and Sessegnon are not bad, but Doherty is pretty ordinary and Emerson Royal is embarrassingly bad. If they give him away for free, the club will be better for it, he's that bad.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:57

      gtwilliams replied:
      Best reply of the whole thread. Finally someone who knows what they’re talking about. Spot on.

  • Comment posted by SADG_Kilma_THFC, today at 00:52

    We were playing at home, needing a win, and we started with SEVEN defensive players. Needing a goal we were bringing on Lenglet and Emerson. Conte can ask for money all day long but unless we have creative players on the pitch we'll do nothing.

    • Reply posted by Elvis, today at 01:28

      Elvis replied:
      "We"? What was your contribution?

  • Comment posted by Markus, today at 02:42

    I don't bother going up to watch anymore because the football is so bad. 3rd in the table is so misleading in terms of how we've played. We.ve beaten Forest (bottom), Wolves (19th), Leicester(17th), Southampton (16th), Everton (12th), Brighton (9th), and Fulham (7th). We were outplayed by many of them too despite scraping wins. We've either lost or drawn against anyone half decent.

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 07:00

      Wormhole replied:
      I couldn't agree more. The football is dismal.
      It's still an OK place to go if you want to see some world class boxing, a pop concert or some NFL.. or even do a bit of shopping.
      Maybe the Bottlers deserve a trophy for the "most functional toilet bowl".

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 00:48

    Spurs are the only club in world football who can kill serial winning managers careers in the space of months haha

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 00:54

      Hertford replied:
      How did that Southampton match go.. haha..

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 00:25

    A modern Day Glenn Hoddle may help..
    Need a creative midfielder that's for sure.
    They've only got Harry Kane to spray the ball around like Pirlo, and he's a striker.
    Lacking depth too.

    • Reply posted by kitincal, today at 02:43

      kitincal replied:
      Sicknote Anderton was also a creative player when he was on his game and actually playing! Loved watching him.

  • Comment posted by Deuce5067, today at 01:07

    Was at game as a neutral. The atmosphere was worse than Spurs' performance to be honest. Respect to the Sporting fans who won it for me

    • Reply posted by Wormhole, today at 07:10

      Wormhole replied:
      🐤
      🏀

      It's the constant screaming that annoys me. From the first to the last minute of every game, Spuds fans just hysterically scream for penalties. And the players scream in agony as the breeze knocks them over one by one when they get anywhere near the opposition's penalty box.

  • Comment posted by james , today at 01:13

    So was the decision correct or not, why have football pundits become so shy when it comes to actually looking at a decision and saying if Var got it right or wrong

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 01:46

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      They are scared of getting in trouble with the hand that feeds them.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Payne, today at 00:32

    Yes, it's becoming even worse than watching them under Mourinho. Very similar approach, only attack when you are losing.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:57

      gtwilliams replied:
      Yep, I can’t disagree.

  • Comment posted by MadGooner, today at 01:55

    I notice there is an avid attempt to avoid saying much about Harry's disallowed goal, so obviously it was the correct decision.

    • Reply posted by erics squalor, today at 01:59

      erics squalor replied:
      Stick to Thursdays...
      Oh look it is... fill your b-list-boots.

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 00:48

    Loved the response from Conte on disallowed goal tonight.

    He said that the referee wouldn't have disallowed that in the stadium of a big team.

    Everyone has been telling spurs that they are a small club for years, and now at last their manager has admitted it!

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 00:45

    Confidence is obviously low after the Man Utd game & for whatever reason that has been a recurring theme for Spurs under the past few managers. Fine when the going has been good, but it doesn't take much for the doubts to set in. Don't think Conte has ever really had to confront those demons, but right now he needs to be more psychologist than tactician, though getting the latter right would help.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 06:16

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      He's already done his old trick of saying he needs money to spend. Then hinting that the club knows what it needs to do. Won't be there past this season

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 00:38

    Back to not being able to beat the top teams in the league and looking out of place in the champions league.

    Any proper football fan can see what is coming for spurs and won't be fooled by the table. The decline has already started and kane is scoring every week. Imagine when he hits a bit of a dry patch...and he will

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 00:44

      Hertford replied:
      How did it go against a proper team like Southampton.. Thursday Sunday is your place forever.. gooner. ha ha...

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 06:49

    Spuds fans know they have brilliant forwards but they are set up wrong by Conte. Spuds fans want to see attacking football. As a Hammer I get it and don't blame them. Tickets are expensive and you want to see your team have a Really good go. Moyes is also far too conservative. Attack attack attack. COYI

  • Comment posted by kitincal, today at 02:57

    We need another Dave Mackay to shore up midfield, Glenn Hoddle for his majestic and accurate passing and dear old Greavies to put it in the net. (Kane does miss a good few!) Anyone with those qualities please apply and show Conte that his brand of football is not what we want to see. Winning 1-0 with dire entertainment is not what my hard earned money is for!

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 01:11

    Unleash the muttley laughter....

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 00:26

    But hang on a second here...it's only a few months ago at the start of the season when pundits were predicting Spurs to be title challengers with Conte there & their 'brilliant' transfer business. Media were loving Spurs too - nothing new there though hey. Spurs fans were glib. What's happened then....??

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 00:52

      Hertford replied:
      THFC, as usual, will still finish the season well above Woolwich. Even including the gooner's current fortunate sequence of results..

  • Comment posted by Campachoochoo, today at 06:42

    What’s Conte doing at this ungrateful, underachieving club ? It’s not Conte that’s overrated, it’s Spurs. The breathtaking arrogance of a set of fans whose club last won a trophy in 2008, a measly league cup, is scarcely believable

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 05:00

    He is a vastly overrated manager who inherits good winning teams. definitely not worth the 15million spurs are paying him. He is such a Conte.

    • Reply posted by Campachoochoo, today at 06:39

      Campachoochoo replied:
      This is not true… at Chelsea he took a team that finished 10th the previous season and won the PL title … at Inter he took a team that hadn’t won the Serie A title for a while and won it … it’s Spurs that are overrated, not Conte

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 06:54

    I'm fed up with this walking pace football we play now. What has happened to one touch, pass and move. Kane is an excellent passer of the ball with great vision. Top goalscorer too but him and Son cannot keep carrying this team of misfits. I wouldn't blame either of them leaving the club to get honours.

