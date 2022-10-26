Close menu

Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments52

Antonio Conte
Tottenham are winless in three games across all competitions

The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status.

Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years.

Manager Antonio Conte also transformed Spurs' fortunes to such an extent last season that they beat Arsenal to a place in Europe's elite competition on the final day of the campaign.

It all adds perspective, yet there is an undercurrent of discontent among many Spurs fans that was seen in microcosm in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Sporting in the Group D game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following an insipid, negative performance in defeat at Manchester United and another poor showing when losing at home to Newcastle on Sunday, the groans started midway through the first half when long, aimless passes floated well away from their intended target.

When referee Danny Makkelie sounded the whistle at half-time with Sporting leading 1-0 courtesy of a goal from former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards, the response was a resounding raspberry from the discontented gallery.

It was understandable in that Spurs had once again played in first gear, conceding the initiative to a Sporting side who looked sharper and slicker in possession.

What followed was a Spurs team barely recognisable from what had gone before, not exactly vintage but at least putting Sporting under pressure that culminated in a finale containing drama, controversy and chaos barely hinted at in that first half.

Spurs supporters responded as Sporting keeper Antonio Adan was finally forced to work, saving from Eric Dier, Son Heung-min and Matt Doherty. They awoke and the crowd went with them.

There was still jeopardy as Spurs were grateful to keeper Hugo Lloris for a crucial save from Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho with the score at 1-0, the forward missing an even better chance in front of an open goal moments later.

Rodrigo Bentancur restored equality and rewarded this belated show of Spurs' ambition with an equaliser ten minutes from time as he headed in Ivan Perisic's corner. Dier and Bentancur had other opportunities before the real drama came in the 95th minute when Harry Kane thought he had scored the goal that sent Spurs into the last 16, only for a bitterly contested VAR decision to snuff out the celebrations and send Conte into such a rage he received a red card.

Antonio Conte receives a red card
Antonio Conte has just three wins from his past 12 home matches in the Champions League

The big question, apart from why the goal was ruled out after a lengthy stoppage, was why Spurs once again took so long to get going, why they stood back and ceded control until they were left with no choice other than to let the handbrake off?

Conte is clearly a fan of counter-attacking style, and who are we to doubt his mastery of tactics given his record of success?

What is clear, however, is that many Spurs fans - and indeed neutral observers - feel frustration that a side containing the world-class attacking talent of Son and Kane often seem to take a timid approach until forced to do otherwise.

Conte, rightly, will point at the Premier League table and their Champions League position and stress they are in a very different position to this time last season.

Even given this, it is hard to escape that this was a big chance missed, and that Spurs have made things unnecessarily difficult for themselves by being so slow to put their foot on the pedal.

The chances Spurs created once they adopted an enforced positive approach showed what might have been achieved had they done so sooner.

It has cost them against teams with quality this season. See Arsenal. See Manchester United. See Newcastle United.

If they do it again against Marseille in the final Champions League group game the consequences could be serious.

Champions League Group D has a very hazardous look about it. All four of Spurs, Sporting, Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille could reach the knockout stage.

Spurs could have been sitting pretty had they been positive from the start - and this drives at the heart at the nagging mood of nervousness among their fans despite what looks, at a glance, to be a highly promising position both domestically and in Europe.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by lucy1, today at 00:59

    I try to give managers a fair shake. He only makes subs when the game is lost and usually its defenders. Conte out. Poch in. The countdown had begun. World Cup will mean he drags it out till next year.

  • Comment posted by SADG_Kilma_THFC, today at 00:52

    We were playing at home, needing a win, and we started with SEVEN defensive players. Needing a goal we were bringing on Lenglet and Emerson. Conte can ask for money all day long but unless we have creative players on the pitch we'll do nothing.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 00:48

    Lets all laugh at Tottingham hehehehehe
    Always the Thursday night cup with the Mancs and Gooners

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 00:48

    Loved the response from Conte on disallowed goal tonight.

    He said that the referee wouldn't have disallowed that in the stadium of a big team.

    Everyone has been telling spurs that they are a small club for years, and now at last their manager has admitted it!

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 00:48

    Spurs are the only club in world football who can kill serial winning managers careers in the space of months haha

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 00:54

      Hertford replied:
      How did that Southampton match go.. haha..

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 00:47

    Boring Conte

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:45

    What’s the difference with the Spurs side that Conte has and the one he had at Chelsea? At Chelsea he had two main things..

    1– A squad full of serial winners who knew how to dig deep..

    2– A brilliant owner..

    What has Spurs had in between the conte was at Chelsea and now?

    1– Serial failures.. With players who don’t know how to get the job done..

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 00:45

    Confidence is obviously low after the Man Utd game & for whatever reason that has been a recurring theme for Spurs under the past few managers. Fine when the going has been good, but it doesn't take much for the doubts to set in. Don't think Conte has ever really had to confront those demons, but right now he needs to be more psychologist than tactician, though getting the latter right would help.

  • Comment posted by Drakester, today at 00:44

    Meanwhile. North London is red. I thank you.

    • Reply posted by MkOxford1, today at 00:48

      MkOxford1 replied:
      Like u said in April, just before the Tottenham mauling. You never stood a chance

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 00:42

    Tottenham Hotspur are always are a bottling team who always seems to bottle everything they face. At least they won.

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 01:01

      Hertford replied:
      Southampton too much for ya? haha.. tick tock tick tock...wait 'til you play a top team with 11 players on the pitch..

  • Comment posted by Bacaruda, today at 00:41

    A whiff of entitlement from protesting Spurs fans? What are their expectations?

    Team is not in a bad place, considering. Spurs seriously can´t be seen as the same level as City, for example. And Arsenal are doing better at present.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:53

      gtwilliams replied:
      You think it’s wrong that we should expect to beat Sporting at home? Okay. I take it you’re a rugby fan or something. Clearly clueless about football.

  • Comment posted by loughtongooner85, today at 00:38

    Back to not being able to beat the top teams in the league and looking out of place in the champions league.

    Any proper football fan can see what is coming for spurs and won't be fooled by the table. The decline has already started and kane is scoring every week. Imagine when he hits a bit of a dry patch...and he will

    • Reply posted by Hertford, today at 00:44

      Hertford replied:
      How did it go against a proper team like Southampton.. Thursday Sunday is your place forever.. gooner. ha ha...

  • Comment posted by Ziggyg1997, today at 00:38

    It’s feeling all Spursy againnn!

  • Comment posted by Dante, today at 00:38

    These days all top league football clubs are basically banana republics and the managers office comes with a revolving door. And fans have to take some of the blame for that. Cheering extatically one minute and then screaming for the managers head the next. 'Oh, three lacklustre performances, better sack the manager!' It's a sad state of affairs.

    • Reply posted by loughtongooner85, today at 00:42

      loughtongooner85 replied:
      That's not the case over at the Arsenal....leading the way in showing other clubs how patience can pay off....other clubs will follow as well....forest an example of backing their manager...although not considered a top club...Still a prem club

  • Comment posted by TerraHawk, today at 00:37

    Conte= Italian bus parker.

  • Comment posted by Machiavelli, today at 00:36

    Unleash the attack. What attack? They are rubbish.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:56

      gtwilliams replied:
      I don’t know if you’ve ever watched football before, but Kane and Son are the most successful partnership in PL history. Wake up and smell the Corn Flakes.

  • Comment posted by Elvis, today at 00:35

    Antonio Conte is just a typical Italian football manager. Nothing new under the sun

  • Comment posted by Imraky, today at 00:34

    Playing three at the back means they are underweight in midfield and teams can cut through them. Conte's system only works if you have exceptional wing-backs. Perisic and Sessegnon are not bad, but Doherty is pretty ordinary and Emerson Royal is embarrassingly bad. If they give him away for free, the club will be better for it, he's that bad.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:57

      gtwilliams replied:
      Best reply of the whole thread. Finally someone who knows what they’re talking about. Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Bryan Payne, today at 00:32

    Yes, it's becoming even worse than watching them under Mourinho. Very similar approach, only attack when you are losing.

    • Reply posted by gtwilliams, today at 00:57

      gtwilliams replied:
      Yep, I can’t disagree.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 00:31

    Spurs still a couple of players off really challenging

    Conte has his style and he will stick to that

    Can’t see spurs winning to much but they will have a decent season

