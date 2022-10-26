Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cliftonville battled past Crusaders to win their first Women's Premiership title

Cliftonville have won the Women's Premiership for the first time with a 2-1 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

Knowing a win would secure the title, Marissa Callaghan netted a second-half penalty but Megan Ingram responded.

However, Vicky Carleton headed home a late winner to secure the three points.

Nearest rivals Glentoran, who need a win to keep the race alive, drew 2-2 with Linfield.

In the north Belfast derby, Caitlin McGuinness saw a first-half goal controversially ruled out for offside but Cliftonville took the lead when captain Callaghan converted from 12 yards.

Ingram poked Crusaders level to give the Reds a huge scare however there was late drama when Carleton headed into the top corner to spark wild celebrations.

