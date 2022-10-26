Women's Premiership: Cliftonville win maiden title with win over Crusaders
Cliftonville have won the Women's Premiership for the first time with a 2-1 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.
Knowing a win would secure the title, Marissa Callaghan netted a second-half penalty but Megan Ingram responded.
However, Vicky Carleton headed home a late winner to secure the three points.
Nearest rivals Glentoran, who need a win to keep the race alive, drew 2-2 with Linfield.
In the north Belfast derby, Caitlin McGuinness saw a first-half goal controversially ruled out for offside but Cliftonville took the lead when captain Callaghan converted from 12 yards.
Ingram poked Crusaders level to give the Reds a huge scare however there was late drama when Carleton headed into the top corner to spark wild celebrations.
More to follow.
|Women's Premiership results - Wednesday, 26 October
|Section A:
|Crusaders Strikers
|1-2
|Cliftonville
|Glentoran
|2-2
|Linfield
|Section B:
|Lisburn
|2-0
|Derry City
|Mid Ulster
|1-5
|Sion Swifts