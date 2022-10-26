Close menu

Women's Premiership: Cliftonville win maiden title with win over Crusaders

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI at Seaview

Abbie Magee fired over for the visitors in the early stages
Cliftonville battled past Crusaders to win their first Women's Premiership title

Cliftonville have won the Women's Premiership for the first time with a 2-1 win over Crusaders Strikers at Seaview.

Knowing a win would secure the title, Marissa Callaghan netted a second-half penalty but Megan Ingram responded.

However, Vicky Carleton headed home a late winner to secure the three points.

Nearest rivals Glentoran, who need a win to keep the race alive, drew 2-2 with Linfield.

In the north Belfast derby, Caitlin McGuinness saw a first-half goal controversially ruled out for offside but Cliftonville took the lead when captain Callaghan converted from 12 yards.

Ingram poked Crusaders level to give the Reds a huge scare however there was late drama when Carleton headed into the top corner to spark wild celebrations.

Women's Premiership results - Wednesday, 26 October
Section A:
Crusaders Strikers1-2Cliftonville
Glentoran2-2Linfield
Section B:
Lisburn2-0Derry City
Mid Ulster1-5Sion Swifts

