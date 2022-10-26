Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Vincent Kompany took charge of Burnley this summer and has led them to the top of the Championship table after 17 games this season

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany says better representation in football will only happen when there is better diversity at boardroom level.

On Tuesday, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, told BBC Sport "doors were not open" for black managers.

Kompany is one of a few black managers in the English Football League.

"The most important thing is it starts at the very top and to have representation there," he said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he continued: "The very top is not being a manager. The very top is the upper echelons. [It's] boardrooms, decision makers, institutions.

"When you have representation there, with time - and it won't happen with the click of a finger - opportunity comes."

A report released earlier in October shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black, but only 4.4% of managers.

The report also said 14% of those with top coaching qualifications - a Uefa pro licence - are black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by black people.

Asked whether the situation was improving, Kompany added: "The only thing I know is that it's better in England than abroad, that's for sure.

"The debate is more alive in England than abroad. A voice can be heard here. That's a good starting point because there's many countries where your voice can't even be heard.

"Those decision makers make sure that whether they own news outlets or policy places, they make sure the debate gets squashed because it's against their interests.

"Here you can get heard and that's a positive, but there's still much more improvements to be made."