Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

FC Edinburgh have said they wish to be known simply as "Edinburgh" after officially changing their name four months ago.

In June the outfit switched from Edinburgh City, claiming they didn't own the rights to the name.

However, a consultation with fans has led to the club requesting an unofficial tweak to the SPFL.

They have also slashed ticket prices to help supporters during the cost-of-living crisis.

"We have indicated [the change] to the SPFL," said majority shareholder Tom Tracy.

"We apologised to the fans and acknowledged that we could have managed this process better. We will strive to do better in the future."

Ticket prices have been dropped from £18 for adults to £12, while admission for children has also been slashed by the League 1 club.

Tracy acknowledged concerns of supporters regarding the fan experience at the club's new ground, Meadowbank, including being too far away from the pitch.

"We expect to be able to make the area behind the goals within the D area accessible to fans, which should make for a great standing experience closer to the action," he added external-link .

"We are also in talks with Edinburgh Council to lower the barrier in front of the main stand and hope to have this actioned imminently."