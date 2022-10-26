Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Highland League side Banks O' Dee have been hammered with a 24-point deduction due to a player "registration error".

The Aberdeen-based club have gone from sixth in the table to bottom on minus one point with 12 games played.

It comes after they were disqualified from the Scottish Cup earlier this month for a similar offence against Turriff United.

"This is devastating news for all involved at Spain Park," said club president Brian Winton.

"I really feel for the management team and the players as they will be feeling badly let down. However, we win and lose together, we are a resilient organisation, so over time I am sure we will recover and be stronger for it.

"I have recommended as part of our Scottish Cup appeal that the SFA set up mandatory training for Club Secretaries. It is a critical position within a football club with harsh consequences when errors occur."