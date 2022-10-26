Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group B
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women0

Leicester City Women v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 2Vance
  • 5McManus
  • 4Bott
  • 3Tierney
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield
  • 34Smith
  • 32Baker
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones

Substitutes

  • 8Pike
  • 10Whelan
  • 13Simon
  • 14Green
  • 15Howard
  • 16Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 23Purfield
  • 35Poor

Liverpool Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 4Roberts
  • 6Matthews
  • 34Silcock
  • 3Robe
  • 28Campbell
  • 8Wardlaw
  • 10Furness
  • 7Kearns
  • 17Humphrey
  • 11Lawley

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 2Koivisto
  • 5Fahey
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 20Daniels
  • 22Kirby
  • 24Stengel
  • 25Flaherty
Referee:
Tom Nield

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Demi Vance.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women20203303
2Aston Villa Women20201103
3Man Utd Women20201102
4Sheffield United Women10103301
5Everton Women10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women21103034
2Liverpool Women21101014
3Man City Women00000000
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

