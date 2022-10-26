Durham Women v Manchester United Women

Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Durham WomenDurham Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-1-4-1
Formation 4-5-1
Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Durham Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Aston Villa Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Man Utd Women
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Sheffield United Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|Everton Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Leicester City Women
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Man City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Sunderland Ladies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Blackburn Ladies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B'ham City Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|West Ham Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3
|London City Lionesses
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Brighton Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Lewes Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Charlton Athletic Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Crystal Palace Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Coventry United Ladies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Tottenham Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Reading Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Southampton F.C. Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
