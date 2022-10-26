Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Durham WomenDurham Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Durham Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 16Christon
  • 6Robson
  • 14Salicki
  • 2Robert
  • 15Bradley
  • 23Clarke
  • 8Farrugia
  • 7Hepple
  • 4Lambert
  • 11Galloway

Substitutes

  • 10Hardy
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 13Borthwick
  • 18Ayre
  • 20Noonan

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 20Tounkara
  • 12Ladd
  • 28Williams
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 19Leon
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 17García
  • 22Parris
  • 37Staniforth
  • 39Middleton-Patel
  • 45Simpson
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Williams (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sarah Robson.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women20203303
2Aston Villa Women20201103
3Man Utd Women20201102
4Sheffield United Women10103301
5Everton Women10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women22002026
2Leicester City Women21013123
3Man City Women00000000
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

