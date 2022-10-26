Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Durham WomenDurham Women19:00Man Utd WomenManchester United Women
Venue: Maiden Castle Sports Park, England

Durham Women v Manchester United Women

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 16Christon
  • 6Robson
  • 14Salicki
  • 2Robert
  • 15Bradley
  • 23Clarke
  • 8Farrugia
  • 7Hepple
  • 4Lambert
  • 11Galloway

Substitutes

  • 10Hardy
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 13Borthwick
  • 18Ayre
  • 20Noonan

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 32Baggaley
  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 20Tounkara
  • 12Ladd
  • 28Williams
  • 4Moore
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 19Leon
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Toone
  • 10Zelem
  • 11Galton
  • 17García
  • 22Parris
  • 37Staniforth
  • 39Middleton-Patel
  • 45Simpson
Referee:
Thomas Parsons

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women20201103
2Durham Women10103302
3Sheffield United Women10103301
4Man Utd Women10101101
5Everton Women10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11003033
2Liverpool Women11001013
3Man City Women00000000
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

