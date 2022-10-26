Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Group A
Everton WomenEverton Women0Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Everton Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 21Maier
  • 24Weir
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 27Stenevik
  • 8Christiansen
  • 28Holmgaard
  • 7Wheeler
  • 22Galli
  • 15Beever-Jones

Substitutes

  • 5Björn
  • 10Bennison
  • 11Park
  • 17Graham
  • 18Brosnan
  • 19Queiroz Costa

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Leat
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 17Harding
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 20Hanson
  • 11Boye-Hlorkah
  • 16McLoughlin

Substitutes

  • 1Hampton
  • 7Lehmann
  • 8Daly
  • 13Draper
  • 18Gregory
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 26Goodwin
  • 28Rabjohn
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home0
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away5
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).

  5. Post update

    Clare Wheeler (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  9. Post update

    Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).

  16. Post update

    Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Megan Finnigan (Everton Women).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women20201103
2Durham Women10103302
3Sheffield United Women10103301
4Man Utd Women10101101
5Everton Women10100001

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11003033
2Liverpool Women11001013
3Man City Women00000000
4Sunderland Ladies100101-10
5Blackburn Ladies100103-30

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women11003213
2West Ham Women10102202
3London City Lionesses10102201
4Brighton Women100123-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women11004043
2Lewes Women11002023
3Charlton Athletic Women100102-20
4Crystal Palace Women100104-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies11002023
2Tottenham Women11002113
3Reading Women100112-10
4Southampton F.C. Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport