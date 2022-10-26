Everton Women v Aston Villa Women

Attempt missed. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Ramsey
- 21Maier
- 24Weir
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 27Stenevik
- 8Christiansen
- 28Holmgaard
- 7Wheeler
- 22Galli
- 15Beever-Jones
Substitutes
- 5Björn
- 10Bennison
- 11Park
- 17Graham
- 18Brosnan
- 19Queiroz Costa
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 17Harding
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 20Hanson
- 11Boye-Hlorkah
- 16McLoughlin
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 13Draper
- 18Gregory
- 19Blindkilde
- 26Goodwin
- 28Rabjohn
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women).
Clare Wheeler (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women).
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Leonie Maier (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Attempt saved. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Anna Patten (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.
Attempt saved. Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women).
Megan Finnigan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Megan Finnigan (Everton Women).
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Clare Wheeler.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.