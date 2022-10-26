Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group B
Slavia Prague WomenSlavia Prague Women0VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies2

Slavia Prague Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Slavia Prague Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lukásová
  • 12Veselá
  • 7Necidová
  • 20Bartovicová
  • 6Khýrová
  • 77KeeneSubstituted forRuzickováat 79'minutes
  • 10SurnovskáSubstituted forTenkrátováat 9'minutes
  • 25KrejciríkováBooked at 67mins
  • 16SzewieczkováBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNekesaat 74'minutes
  • 11Cerná
  • 27Kozárová

Substitutes

  • 4Tenkrátová
  • 8Ruzicková
  • 9Nekesa
  • 15Abrahamsson
  • 18Goretkiová
  • 19Divisová
  • 21Vithová
  • 24Sladká
  • 26Fuchsová

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 24WedemeyerSubstituted forWilmsat 85'minutes
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 5OberdorfSubstituted forDemannat 85'minutes
  • 11PoppSubstituted forLattweinat 63'minutes
  • 10Huth
  • 14RoordSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 77'minutes
  • 29Brand
  • 9PajorSubstituted forBlomqvistat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 7Bremer
  • 8Lattwein
  • 12Kassen
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 30Weiss
Referee:
Katalin Sipos

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia Prague WomenAway TeamVfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home5
Away35
Shots on Target
Home1
Away11
Corners
Home2
Away12
Fouls
Home12
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slavia Prague Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slavia Prague Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Franny Cerná.

  5. Post update

    Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Tereza Kozárová.

  9. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Tereza Kozárová.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Simona Necidová (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  14. Post update

    Denisa Veselá (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Slavia Prague Women. Olivie Lukásová tries a through ball, but Franny Cerná is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lynn Wilms replaces Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Kristin Demann replaces Lena Oberdorf.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lena Oberdorf.

  20. Post update

    Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

