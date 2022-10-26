Slavia Prague Women v VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Match ends, Slavia Prague Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2.
Line-ups
Slavia Prague Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lukásová
- 12Veselá
- 7Necidová
- 20Bartovicová
- 6Khýrová
- 77KeeneSubstituted forRuzickováat 79'minutes
- 10SurnovskáSubstituted forTenkrátováat 9'minutes
- 25KrejciríkováBooked at 67mins
- 16SzewieczkováBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNekesaat 74'minutes
- 11Cerná
- 27Kozárová
Substitutes
- 4Tenkrátová
- 8Ruzicková
- 9Nekesa
- 15Abrahamsson
- 18Goretkiová
- 19Divisová
- 21Vithová
- 24Sladká
- 26Fuchsová
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 24WedemeyerSubstituted forWilmsat 85'minutes
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 5OberdorfSubstituted forDemannat 85'minutes
- 11PoppSubstituted forLattweinat 63'minutes
- 10Huth
- 14RoordSubstituted forJónsdóttirat 77'minutes
- 29Brand
- 9PajorSubstituted forBlomqvistat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 7Bremer
- 8Lattwein
- 12Kassen
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 30Weiss
- Referee:
- Katalin Sipos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away35
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away11
- Corners
- Home2
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Slavia Prague Women 0, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 2.
Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Franny Cerná.
Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tereza Krejciríková (Slavia Prague Women).
Attempt blocked. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Tereza Kozárová.
Post update
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Tereza Kozárová.
Attempt missed. Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Rebecka Blomqvist (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jule Brand with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Simona Necidová (Slavia Prague Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Post update
Denisa Veselá (Slavia Prague Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Svenja Huth (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Rebecka Blomqvist with a headed pass.
Offside, Slavia Prague Women. Olivie Lukásová tries a through ball, but Franny Cerná is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Lynn Wilms replaces Marie-Joelle Wedemeyer.
Substitution
Substitution, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Kristin Demann replaces Lena Oberdorf.
Attempt saved. Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lena Oberdorf.
Jule Brand (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.