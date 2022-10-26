Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group A
Real Madrid FemeninoReal Madrid Femenino0Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines0

Real Madrid Femenino v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups

Real Madrid Femenino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 2Robles
  • 14Sousa Feitoza
  • 4Gálvez
  • 7Carmona
  • 6Toletti
  • 24Olofsson
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo
  • 10González
  • 11Weir

Substitutes

  • 3Abelleira
  • 5Andrés
  • 8Oroz
  • 9García
  • 12Navarro
  • 13Gerard
  • 15Florentino
  • 16Hansen
  • 18Rodriguez
  • 20Feller
  • 23Svava
  • 30de Gracia

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 5De Almeida
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 24Groenen
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6Jean-François
  • 11Diani
  • 22Martens
  • 10BachmannBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 14Hamraoui
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Thorvaldsdóttir
  • 19Cascarino
  • 21Baltimore
  • 23Georgieva
  • 26Li
  • 28Yang
  • 35Ngueleu
  • 36Traore
  • 60Toussaint
Referee:
Jana Adamkova

Match Stats

Home TeamReal Madrid FemeninoAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  4. Post update

    Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Amanda Ilestedt tries a through ball, but Lieke Martens is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Kadidiatou Diani tries a through ball, but Grace Geyoro is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Rocío Gálvez.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Sakina Karchaoui tries a through ball, but Jackie Groenen is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.

  15. Post update

    Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Esther González.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Rocío Gálvez.

