Real Madrid Femenino v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rodríguez Rivero
- 2Robles
- 14Sousa Feitoza
- 4Gálvez
- 7Carmona
- 6Toletti
- 24Olofsson
- 21Zornoza
- 22del Castillo
- 10González
- 11Weir
Substitutes
- 3Abelleira
- 5Andrés
- 8Oroz
- 9García
- 12Navarro
- 13Gerard
- 15Florentino
- 16Hansen
- 18Rodriguez
- 20Feller
- 23Svava
- 30de Gracia
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 13Ilestedt
- 5De Almeida
- 7Karchaoui
- 24Groenen
- 8Geyoro
- 6Jean-François
- 11Diani
- 22Martens
- 10BachmannBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 14Hamraoui
- 16Picaud
- 17Thorvaldsdóttir
- 19Cascarino
- 21Baltimore
- 23Georgieva
- 26Li
- 28Yang
- 35Ngueleu
- 36Traore
- 60Toussaint
- Referee:
- Jana Adamkova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Oriane Jean-François (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Amanda Ilestedt tries a through ball, but Lieke Martens is caught offside.
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Kadidiatou Diani tries a through ball, but Grace Geyoro is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Rocío Gálvez.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 0, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 0.
Attempt saved. Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jackie Groenen.
Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Sakina Karchaoui tries a through ball, but Jackie Groenen is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Olga Carmona.
Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Caroline Weir (Real Madrid Femenino).
Attempt missed. Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid Femenino. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Esther González.
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Rocío Gálvez.