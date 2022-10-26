Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Chris Hargreaves was the shortest-serving permanent Yeovil Town manager this century

Yeovil Town have sacked manager Chris Hargreaves after less than six months in charge.

The former Torquay United boss was appointed in May on a two-year deal.

Yeovil won just two National league matches under Hargreaves' guidance and were knocked out of the FA Cup by local rivals Taunton Town last week.

"I would firstly like to thank Chris for his effort and professionalism during his time at Huish Park," chairman Scott Priestnall said. external-link

"After internal discussions this week, it has been decided that it's best we go our separate ways.

"We wish Chris every success in the future."

Hargreaves had worked in various coaching roles at Bristol Rovers before moving to the Glovers as successor to Darren Sarll who left Yeovil to take over at Woking.

The 50-year-old's last game in charge was a 2-0 home loss to Aldershot Town on Tuesday - a third defeat in five games.

The Glovers are 21st in the National League and have drawn seven and lost six of their 15 league games under the former midfielder who made over 650 appearances for a variety of clubs including Grimsby Town, Oxford United, Torquay and Northampton Town.

Yeovil have not said who will take over in the interim period or whether Hargreaves' assistants Chris Todd and Marcus Stewart have also left.

"There will be a further update on the management situation before Saturday's trip to Maidstone United," Priestnall added.