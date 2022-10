Last updated on .From the section European Football

Arsenal have failed to win their past two games after a run of eight straight wins in all competitions

Premier League leaders Arsenal missed a chance to seal top spot in Europa League Group A as they lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The Gunners only needed a point to go straight through to the last 16 next March.

But Joey Veerman's first-time finish from 16 yards and a header by substitute Luuk de Jong - after a mistake by keeper Aaron Ramsdale on his European debut - saw Mikel Arteta's side lose in Europe for the first time this season.

PSV, managed by former Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy, also had three goals ruled out for offside as Arsenal were well beaten.

The Gunners need to beat Zurich in their final group game next Thursday at Emirates Stadium (20:00 GMT) to guarantee a place in the last 16.

If they fail to win and PSV beat Bodo/Glimt in Norway, Arsenal will face two extra games in the knockout round playoffs, where teams that finish third in the Champions League group stage, including Barcelona, drop into.

