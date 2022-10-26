Close menu
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mikel Arteta on the training pitch
Arsenal will top Group A with a game to spare if they earn at least a draw at PSV

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A.

The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far.

But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of the sides knocked out of the Champions League.

"Last week we made the first step which was to qualify for the next round. We need to win [on Thursday] because we want to finish first," he said.

Barcelona, Ajax and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs dropping into the Europa League in the new year.

"This competition is getting harder and harder," added Arteta. "It looks like the next round is going to be extremely competitive.

"That's why finishing first in the group and avoiding another two games is such an important thing for us."

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has not featured since Arsenal's north London derby win against Tottenham and remains a doubt with a calf injury.

Forward Marquinhos also did not make the trip as he was not feeling well.

