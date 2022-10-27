Close menu
Europa League - Group E
Man UtdManchester United3Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol0

Manchester United 3-0 Sheriff Tiraspol: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in comfortable win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Europa Leaguecomments290

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scored in both games against Sheriff in Group E

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the Manchester United fold with his 701st career goal to seal a comfortable Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford.

Dropped for last weekend's trip to Chelsea as punishment for refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham eight days ago, it seemed as though Ronaldo was destined not to score after being handed a starting role by manager Erik ten Hag.

But with nine minutes left, the Portuguese great got his head to a Bruno Fernandes cross. Sheriff keeper Maxym Koval made a low save but as the ball spilled loose, Ronaldo pounced to complete United's biggest win of the season and extend their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

It was a positive end to a difficult week for the five-time Ballon D'Or winner.

And for United, it set up a Europa League group decider with Real Sociedad in Spain next week, when the Premier League side must avenge their defeat on matchday one in order to top the group and avoid a play-off that could pit them against European heavyweights Barcelona, Juventus or Atletico Madrid.

Diogo Dalot put the hosts on their way to victory with a near-post header from Christian Eriksen's corner a minute before the break.

Substitute Marcus Rashford then headed home Luke Shaw's left wing cross midway through the second period.

Ronaldo eventually gets it right

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford
Ronaldo's goal was his 23rd in Europe for Manchester United

The problem with gauging any negative reaction to Ronaldo comes from the knowledge that when fans bellow his famous 'Siuu' celebration, it sounds very much like booing.

There was certainly a noise that wasn't supportive cheering when the Portuguese's name was read out just before kick-off and the best that could be said was that the reaction was mixed.

The truth is, at 37, Ronaldo has struggled to make an impact this season.

His best first-half opportunity came when Bruno Fernandes steered a header to him inside the six-yard box. Normally, the stabbed finish would have found the bottom corner. This time it went straight to goalkeeper Maxym Koval.

There was an audible gasp of expectation at the start of the second half, when Ronaldo stepped to his left as he has done so often in his career to make space for a shot from the edge of the area.

The entire stadium waited for the net to bulge. Instead the shot flew wide, to Ronaldo's total disbelief. Shortly afterwards he did find the net with a volley, which was correctly ruled out for offside. Within seconds a supportive 'Viva Ronaldo' chant rolled round the ground.

It marked a turning point from the stadium. Ronaldo's goal brought jubilation, even though the game was won. And the noise that came from the tunnel area as he made his way to the dressing rooms at the final whistle was very much a positive one.

Impressive Garnacho

It is almost two decades since Ronaldo first brought Old Trafford to its feet.

Now it is the turn of another 18-year-old to begin the process of developing from talented teenager to world class performer.

Alejandro Garnacho's full debut was a proud moment for his family, who were in their seats in the directors box when the winger came out for the warm-up.

Madrid-born but called up by the full Argentina squad, Garnacho grew in confidence as the game went on.

He tried to set up Ronaldo in the first half, then cut in from the left flank repeatedly, eventually luring Renan Guedes into a rash tackle that brought the Brazilian a booking.

It is asking a lot for Garnacho to get anywhere near the levels Ronaldo has attained in his stellar career, but given they have spent £154m on Antony and Jadon Sancho in the last two summers, it would save United a considerable sum if the teenager can reach the standard Ten Hag is demanding.

The standing ovation the teenager received when he was replaced by Donny van de Beek 11 minutes from time was well deserved.

There was no chance for Old Trafford to react to Antony's exit as he was substituted at half-time.

But, other than the goals, the Brazilian provided the most memorable moment when he performed a double spin with the ball at his feet - and no defenders close by - in one of his showboating exhibitions.

Player of the match

ShawLuke Shaw

with an average of 7.16

Manchester United

  1. Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.16

  2. Squad number14Player nameEriksen
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    7.04

  4. Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.91

  5. Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    6.90

  6. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Dalot
    Average rating

    6.86

  7. Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    6.81

  8. Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    6.67

  9. Squad number6Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number12Player nameMalacia
    Average rating

    6.38

  11. Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.37

  12. Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.25

  14. Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.16

  15. Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.06

  16. Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    5.83

Sheriff Tiraspol

  1. Squad number35Player nameKoval
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number2Player nameKpozo
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number80Player nameAtiemwen
    Average rating

    6.09

  4. Squad number10Player nameBadolo
    Average rating

    6.06

  5. Squad number18Player nameKyabou
    Average rating

    6.04

  6. Squad number6Player nameRadeljic
    Average rating

    6.04

  7. Squad number61Player nameAkanbi
    Average rating

    6.03

  8. Squad number8Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.01

  9. Squad number15Player nameKiki
    Average rating

    6.00

  10. Squad number42Player nameRenan Guedes
    Average rating

    5.98

  11. Squad number17Player nameMudasiru
    Average rating

    5.96

  12. Squad number27Player nameHatman
    Average rating

    5.08

  13. Squad number28Player namePernambuco
    Average rating

    5.02

  14. Squad number31Player nameCovali
    Average rating

    4.89

  15. Squad number24Player nameGliga
    Average rating

    4.81

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20DalotSubstituted forShawat 63'minutes
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6MartínezSubstituted forMaguireat 45'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 12Malacia
  • 18CasemiroSubstituted forMcTominayat 63'minutes
  • 14Eriksen
  • 21AntonySubstituted forRashfordat 45'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forvan de Beekat 79'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 5Maguire
  • 10Rashford
  • 17Fred
  • 22Heaton
  • 23Shaw
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 31Dúbravka
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
  • 55Iqbal

Sheriff Tiraspol

Formation 4-5-1

  • 35Koval
  • 42Guedes BorgesBooked at 64mins
  • 15Kiki
  • 6Radeljic
  • 2Kpozo
  • 10BadoloSubstituted forGligaat 90+4'minutes
  • 8DiopSubstituted forHatmanat 79'minutes
  • 18Kyabou
  • 17Mudasiru
  • 61AkanbiBooked at 22minsSubstituted forRodrigues da Silva dos Santosat 79'minutes
  • 80AtiemwenSubstituted forCovaliat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Celeadnic
  • 4Crespo da Silva
  • 11dos Reis Pereira Vizeu Do Carmo
  • 24Gliga
  • 27Hatman
  • 28Rodrigues da Silva dos Santos
  • 29Ignatov
  • 31Covali
  • 33Pascenco
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamSheriff Tiraspol
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home24
Away0
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 3, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 3, Sheriff Tiraspol 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Eugeniu Gliga replaces Cédric Badolo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott McTominay (Manchester United) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Stjepan Radeljic.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Nichita Covali replaces Iyayi Atiemwen.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Moussa Kyabou.

  9. Booking

    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Iyayi Atiemwen (Sheriff Tiraspol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 3, Sheriff Tiraspol 0. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Kyabou (Sheriff Tiraspol).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Alejandro Garnacho.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Pernambuco replaces Rasheed Akanbi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheriff Tiraspol. Adrian Hatman replaces Mouhamed Diop.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

293 comments

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:57

    How can one team go through the entire match without a single shot or corner? Were they banned from crossing over into the Utd half? And to think this team actually beat Real Madrid 2 - 1 at the Bernabéu Stadium last year.

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 22:02

      OmNom replied:
      They're the equivalent of a League One side who played a blinder against Madrid. Any elite team facing Sherriff will have meticulously studied Madrid's mistakes in that game.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:58

    Ok, fine Man Utd shot the Sheriffs, I will give them credit for doing that, now when do Utd play the deputies? 😁

    • Reply posted by TheIainDowieFanClub, today at 22:16

      TheIainDowieFanClub replied:
      Wow. You’re amazing.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 22:14

    The headline states Ronaldo scored...so did Dalot and Rashford. Sensationalist favouritism.

    • Reply posted by Sheiling, today at 22:33

      Sheiling replied:
      He had a very good game to be fair..........

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 22:06

    How is this Transnistrian (Russian annexed territory) team Sheriff Tiraspol permitted by UEFA to play in international football fixtures?

    • Reply posted by Belarosa9, today at 22:11

      Belarosa9 replied:
      Politics and football shouldn't be lumped

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 22:09

    I think that team is building nicely. I thought the bench looked lively, including Van Der Beek who has largely been anonymous since he’s joined. If EtH can get the most out of these players, I think MU will be certainties for a top 4 finish this year.
    Garnacho looks a tidy prospect too.

    • Reply posted by OldRedDave, today at 22:40

      OldRedDave replied:
      In your dreams !

  • Comment posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 22:19

    Ronaldo is class and we all know that,but you can see his years of football and age are catching him up.
    Still good enough for the premier League which is overrated anyway.
    Father time is catching up so I suggest folk should just enjoy watching arguably one of the best players ever to grace the game before he hangs up his boots for good.
    His record is unbelievable.
    His name in history guaranteed.

    • Reply posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 22:23

      RedDevil4Life replied:
      100 percent correct 👌. Nobody can cheat father time

  • Comment posted by scouse1steve, today at 22:09

    Hardly any mention of any other player

    • Reply posted by just a game, today at 22:15

      just a game replied:
      Yeah it's proper annoying. Beat Spurs and there were two articles about Ronaldo the next day on the main page and nothing about the game. Problem is he gets clicks and that's what it's all about. The media world is a toilet

  • Comment posted by weasel80, today at 22:02

    If Ronaldo was sorry for walking out against spurs, maybe it would have been nice if he had celebrated with the players for the first two goals? Not to be seen with a smile as it wasn’t about him until he scores, he will always be a club legend but time to move on and let these guys play as a team

    • Reply posted by just a game, today at 22:10

      just a game replied:
      I swear you people don't even watch the games and still comment. He was right there celebrating with Dalot and trotted over to Rashford a bit slowly. Change the record mate

  • Comment posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 22:19

    Erkison! What a player, no frills no fuss, no showboating, to think he cost us zilch in transfer fees.

    • Reply posted by GhettoDefendant, today at 22:21

      GhettoDefendant replied:
      I was just thinking that too!
      He hardly ever gets a mention tho in the media.
      Sheer class and makes football look easy.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 22:03

    Utd fought the law and won

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:23

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Ok, own up which Man Utd player or official hid all of the Sheriffs’s guns, the poor guys weren’t even able to take a single shot tonight.

  • Comment posted by Raptor, today at 22:03

    Good win.
    Lets win at Real Sociedad 3:0

    • Reply posted by Shanks75, today at 22:06

      Shanks75 replied:
      😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:00

    Were Man Utd actually playing a real team? The stats suggest they were not.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 22:08

      Neutral fan replied:
      This team who beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu last season in the champions league..👍

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:57

    Will all Man Utd fans stop singing ‘We Shot the Sheriffs’, Eric Clapton is not impressed.

    • Reply posted by Nightshade, today at 21:59

      Nightshade replied:
      There is a new Sherrif in town called Ronaldo

  • Comment posted by Dagenham Dave, today at 22:40

    Sad days indeed when ManU fans are getting so excited about progressing in the meaningless cup,I've even forgotten what it's called,oh how the mighty have fallen.

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, today at 22:28

    Great to see Maguire back to full strength.
    Can see us winning the World Cup with him and Rashy as the spine.

  • Comment posted by KillingJoke, today at 22:27

    It troubles me that he expects his teammates to come and celebrate his goal, but doesn’t come and celebrate theirs ?

    • Reply posted by RedDevil4Life, today at 22:33

      RedDevil4Life replied:
      Yeah I noticed that as well, very disrespectful and narcissistic

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 22:18

    Garnacho played excellent commentary dier Bruno put some great ball's in dalot excelent

  • Comment posted by Northern Lights, today at 22:14

    Thursday night success for the Mancs.

    It’s Tuesdays and Wednesdays that mean more though boys

    • Reply posted by mufc80, today at 22:18

      mufc80 replied:
      8th 🤣🤣🤣👍

  • Comment posted by Gem Gem, today at 22:52

    Stand out player was Garnacho
    Great talent.