Champions League - Group C
Inter MilanInter Milan4Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen0

Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Hosts' progress means Barcelona are knocked out

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku scored less than four minutes after replacing Lautaro Martinez in his first appearance since August

Inter Milan secured their place in the Champions League knockout stage and sent Barcelona into the Europa League with victory against Viktoria Plzen.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku marked his return from injury with a late goal as Inter comfortably secured the win they needed to reach the last 16.

Edin Dzeko scored twice after Henrikh Mkhitaryan's opener.

Inter's final opponents Bayern Munich will secure top spot in Group C if they beat Barcelona later on Wednesday.

Barcelona, who host Bayern at 20:00 BST, are guaranteed to finish third and compete in Europe's second-tier competition for the second successive season.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who kept their fate in their own hands with a 3-3 draw at Barcelona a fortnight ago, are two points behind Bayern after taking 10 points from five games.

With Inzaghi serving a touchline ban, Federico Dimarco was denied at close range by Plzen goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek as Inter dominated from the start at the San Siro.

Midfielder Mkhitaryan headed in Alessandro Bastoni's cross from the left as Inter broke the deadlock with their 10th attempt after 35 minutes.

Dzeko slotted in from Dimarco's pass to double the lead over the Czech champions before the interval.

Mkhitaryan struck the post 10 minutes into the second half, but Dzeko's second from a Lautaro Martinez assist put the result beyond doubt.

Lukaku added a fourth within four minutes of coming off the bench in his first appearance since August because of a hamstring injury.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Onana
  • 37Skriniar
  • 15Acerbi
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 20ÇalhanogluSubstituted forAsllaniat 71'minutes
  • 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forGagliardiniat 83'minutes
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 77'minutes
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forLukakuat 83'minutes
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Handanovic
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 6de Vrij
  • 8Gosens
  • 11Correa
  • 12Bellanova
  • 14Asllani
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 90Lukaku

Viktoria Plzen

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 36Stanek
  • 2Hejda
  • 4PernicaBooked at 49mins
  • 3TijaniSubstituted forJemelkaat 52'minutes
  • 24Havel
  • 23KalvachSubstituted forN'Diayeat 70'minutes
  • 20Bucha
  • 18MosqueraBooked at 45mins
  • 77JirkaSubstituted forHolíkat 45'minutes
  • 88VlkanovaSubstituted forPilarat 84'minutes
  • 90BasseySubstituted forChoryat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Pilar
  • 13Tvrdon
  • 15Chory
  • 16Jedlicka
  • 21Jemelka
  • 25Cermák
  • 44Holík
  • 99N'Diaye
Referee:
Andreas Ekberg
Attendance:
71,849

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamViktoria Plzen
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home22
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Viktoria Plzen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Viktoria Plzen 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kristjan Asllani with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Mosquera (Viktoria Plzen).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).

  7. Post update

    Václav Pilar (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a through ball.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Viktoria Plzen 0. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joaquín Correa with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Václav Jemelka (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Václav Pilar replaces Adam Vlkanova.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jhon Mosquera.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Roberto Gagliardini replaces Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Jindrich Stanek.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robin Gosens.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Nicolò Barella.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

Comments

Join the conversation

121 comments

  • Comment posted by Rumidge, today at 19:55

    Couldn't have happened to a nicer club

    • Reply posted by daver, today at 19:58

      daver replied:
      It could, Real Madrid.

  • Comment posted by Liverpallblackcaps, today at 20:08

    Only thing that would make me even happier would be for PSG to be knocked out. They are the Club making the biggest and worst mockery of FFP. There is no feasible way that they can have Neymar, Messi AND Mbappe in the same side let alone all their other expensive signings and not be cheating FFP. It’s so blatant it’s laughable. I pray they lose every game they’re so disgusting.

    • Reply posted by Bob Marley, today at 20:18

      Bob Marley replied:
      Unlike Man City then?

  • Comment posted by stephen, today at 19:55

    I'm actually pleased about this

    Brace are making a total mockery out of the sport with their financial dealings

    • Reply posted by Liverpallblackcaps, today at 20:02

      Liverpallblackcaps replied:
      Brace?

  • Comment posted by Grevster, today at 20:00

    You reap what you sow. For far too long this horrible football club felt they had a God given right to walk all over everybody, EUFA’s golden child.

    • Reply posted by Mish, today at 20:03

      Mish replied:
      Ooofa?

  • Comment posted by Magichat, today at 20:18

    I reckon Chelsea should take a look at this guy Lukaku, they need a striker, could be a quality signing.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 20:26

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      🤣

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 20:07

    Haha, long may the misery continue for that odious, corrupt club.

    And on the subject of corruption, how on earth did a Barca youngster win the young Ballon d'Or? Ain't it funny how it's always Real or Barca players seem to win, especially the senior one since 2008. Who won that? Ronaldo, and then Real bought him. Owen won a few years prior, Real bought him too.

    Spanish clubs are so dodgy.

    • Reply posted by Big Al, today at 20:18

      Big Al replied:
      More whinging please. I need more laughs.

  • Comment posted by forceara, today at 19:56

    OMG Edin Dzeko at 36 is far better than Rashford at 23.

  • Comment posted by Mr Magpie, today at 20:24

    Glad Barcelona have been knocked out!! Just need Real and Juventus to follow suit!! These so called clubs that believe it’s their devine right to play champions league football every week regardless of how well they do domestically deserve all the bad luck in the world!

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 20:34

      Sam replied:
      Really ? it looks you believe only WBA, Burnsley and Swansea are appropriate teams !!!!

  • Comment posted by FXImpactUser, today at 20:29

    Hilarious given how their fans were saying they’d win everything after their ‘levers’! GTFO, the sooner Barca and Real go down the swanny the better.

    One funded by the government, the other offsetting future revenue for today’s gain, despite already being in turmoil, no more than they deserve.

  • Comment posted by LukeWolvesFanWW7, today at 20:31

    Fantastic, well done Inter. Barca best get pulling the other levers now. Wonderful victory for football them not progressing.

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 20:35

    Guess the corrupt Spanish club will pushing for the super league again with this loss of revenue. Did they budget for this shortfall in selling on future rights probably not so need to sell another 5 years, laughable.

    • Reply posted by Inthepot, today at 20:51

      Inthepot replied:
      Shut them down

  • Comment posted by MM, today at 20:20

    Mes que un Club?? Good riddance Barca! Raphinha & Kunde - well done for rejecting the Blues for this soon to be bankrupt shambles - soon they’ll be forcing you out unless you take 50% wage cut. KTBFFH 🏆🏆

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 20:26

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      Yeah! Good riddance!

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 19:58

    Hahahahahahaha

  • Comment posted by Stefan, today at 20:18

    I guess they pulled another lever....this time it was the trap door to the Europa League.

  • Comment posted by Zola, today at 19:58

    hahahahahahahahaha
    HA

  • Comment posted by Juststanninhere, today at 20:11

    All together Now...Let's all laugh at Barca, let's all laugh at Barca Ha Ha Ha Ha, Ha Ha Ha Ha...

  • Comment posted by G-MAN, today at 20:50

    Gutted for Barcelona...Ok, no, I'm lying. Bunch of jokers.

  • Comment posted by JahLion, today at 20:39

    How the mighty are fallen. Knocked out of the CL already, a knackered Bellerin starting at RB and being taught a lesson by Bayern again. Oh well, couldn't have happened to a nicer, more ethical club.

    "Més que un club" indeed

    • Reply posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 20:41

      La mitad mas que Indio replied:
      I love that Bayern are clinical and that there's no defensive issues so far.
      MiaSanMia

  • Comment posted by freespeechisFOSHOdead, today at 20:47

    Barca are a spent force, for years they were kept afloat by Messi and Suarez, now those two are gone they cannot paper over the cracks.

    • Reply posted by Creese, today at 20:49

      Creese replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Motley Shrew, today at 20:19

    A bit of karma but football needs to start getting properly tough with clubs - significant debt and they're excluded and closed down.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 20:22

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Well that pretty much includes all of them as they all manipulate figures to a degree. Be careful what you wish for.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli55001941515
2Liverpool5401136712
3Ajax5104813-53
4Rangers5005118-170

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges531174310
2FC Porto530210649
3B Leverkusen520347-36
4Atl Madrid511337-44

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich55001521315
2Inter Milan5311105510
3Barcelona511389-14
4Viktoria Plzen5005320-170

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting53027619
2Tottenham52125507
3Frankfurt521257-27
4Marseille52037616

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

