Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen

Inter MilanInter Milan17:45Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club Bruges
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7
|10
|2
|FC Porto
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|3
|Atl Madrid
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|4
|4
|B Leverkusen
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|12
|2
|Inter Milan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|3
|Barcelona
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|4
|4
|Viktoria Plzen
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|16
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|10
|2
|RB Leipzig
|5
|3
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|9
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|1
|3
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|4
|Celtic
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|10
|-7
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|1
|10
|11
|2
|B Dortmund
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|4
|5
|8
|3
|Sevilla
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|5
|4
|FC Copenhagen
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|11
|-11
|2