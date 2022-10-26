Close menu
Champions League - Group C
Inter MilanInter Milan17:45Viktoria PlzenViktoria Plzen
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Inter Milan v Viktoria Plzen

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
