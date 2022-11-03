Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup first round Dates: Friday, 4 November-Monday, 7 November Coverage: Watch Hereford-Portsmouth live on BBC Two on Friday (19:55 GMT) and South Shields-Forest Green Rovers live on BBC One on Saturday (12:00). Follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

The FA Cup first round takes place this weekend when non-league teams, who have battled their way through qualifying, dream of causing an upset against League One and League Two clubs.

There are 40 ties over the course of four days, including South Shields and Bracknell Town from the seventh-tier of English football hosting League One Forest Green Rovers and Ipswich Town respectively.

Coalville Town, Needham Market and Alvechurch are preparing for big days out at League One Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town respectively.

The BBC is showing two live games, including Friday's tie between National League North Hereford at home to 2008 winners Portsmouth (19:55 GMT) on BBC Two.

Saturday's tie between South Shields, who are managed by former England striker Kevin Phillips, and Forest Green (12:00) is live on BBC One.

Plymouth Argyle are the highest-ranked side in the competition at this stage. The League One leaders are away at League Two Grimsby Town.

First-round winning teams receive £41,000 and progress to the second round which takes place on the weekend of 26 November.

Premier League and Championship clubs enter in the third round on the weekend of 7-8 January 2023. Liverpool are the holders, while this season's FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on 3 June 2023.

There will be at least six non-league clubs in the draw for the second round which is live on BBC Two on Monday from 19:00.

National League Boreham Wood were the last surviving non-league club in the FA Cup last season after reaching the fifth round before losing at Everton

Six ties to look out for

Hereford v Portsmouth - Friday, 19:55 GMT, live on BBC Two

Hereford were born out of the ashes of Hereford United who folded in 2014. Since 2015-16, the Bulls have gone from the Midland Football League to National League North.

Their reward for battling through three qualifying rounds is a home tie with two-time FA Cup winners Portsmouth in front of about 5,000 fans at Edgar Street.

"We've had big days in the past - a Wembley final in the FA Trophy in 2021," 38-year-old boss Josh Gowling writes in the Non-league Paper. external-link

"As a young manager, I want more of that and I am sure the players do too. We want to be on this stage."

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers - Saturday, 12:00, live on BBC One

South Shields sit fifth in the Northern Premier League Premier Division but are hopeful of springing a surprise at home to League One Forest Green.

Kevin Phillips, who was appointed South Shields manager in January, won promotion as a player with Sunderland, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Leicester. The 49-year-old also helped Birmingham City win the League Cup in 2011.

"We will fancy our chances. With respect to Forest Green, but I am sure they won't fancy coming to the North East," says Phillips. "It's a really exciting tie and we are looking forward to it."

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips scored 92 goals in 263 Premier League appearances

Cheltenham Town v Alvechurch - Saturday, 15:00

This is Alvechurch's first appearance in the FA Cup first round since 1973-74 external-link , when they reached the third round before losing to Bradford City.

Nineteenth in the Southern League Premier Division Central, the Worcestershire part-timers started their FA Cup campaign on 3 September with a 3-2 win at Mickleover in the first qualifying round in front of 168 fans.

It will be an upset of seismic proportions if Alvechurch win at Cheltenham, who play four leagues higher in League One. They will be backed by about 1,400 fans in Gloucestershire.

Chippenham Town v Lincoln City - Saturday, 15:00

Chippenham are 19th in National League South but they are one win away from reaching the second round for the first time.

The Wiltshire club are managed by Gary Horgan, who only took permanent charge in May external-link after a spell as interim boss.

He has since led them to qualifying wins over Sholing, Metropolitan Police and Hendon.

A win over League One Lincoln City would rank as one of the greatest moments in Chippenham's history.

Curzon Ashton v Cambridge United - Sunday, 14:00

League One Cambridge United caused an almighty shock by defeating Eddie Howe's Newcastle in the FA Cup third round last season at a stunned St James' Park.

Ten months on and they are looking to avoid becoming victims of a huge giant-killing themselves in Greater Manchester against Curzon Ashton.

Curzon play in National League North and are hoping to reach the second round for the third time.

The team is based in Ashton-under-Lyne, birthplace of England football legend Sir Geoff Hurst.

Curzon Ashton were 3-0 up against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup second round in 2016-17 before conceding four times in a remarkable last 10 minutes

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town - Monday, 19:45

Southern League Bracknell Town's name will be in the hat for the second round.

The Berkshire club host the 40th and final first-round tie on Monday, after the draw for the second round has been made.

Ipswich are flying in League One but Bracknell will not be daunted.

"I know the expectation is that Ipswich are a League One side, much, much, bigger than us," said Bracknell owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse. external-link

"But we're not setting up to do anything other than win that game of football. Why would you? You might as well not turn up if you've got a mindset of anything else."

How to follow on the BBC

As well as the two live games on Friday and Saturday, the BBC will be across all the other ties.

Final Score on BBC One on Saturday (16:30) will have news of all the upsets.

There is a 90-minute Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on Sunday on BBC Two starting at 17:45.

Presenter Manish Bhasin is joined by Troy Deeney, an FA Cup runner-up with Watford in 2019, and former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha.

In addition, the BBC Sport website will have live text commentary on this weekend's FA Cup action.

Players from Holyport make their way out against Binfield in the first qualifying round on 4 September. Across six rounds, 640 non-league teams competed for 32 spots in the FA Cup first round

FA Cup first-round live televised games

Friday, 4 November

Hereford v Portsmouth, 19:55 - live on BBC Two, iPlayer & BBC Sport Online.

Saturday, 5 November

South Shields v Forest Green Rovers, 12:00 - live on BBC One, iPlayer & BBC Sport Online.

Sunday, 6 November

Wrexham v Oldham Athletic, 12:30 - live on ITV, UTV, STV, ITV Hub & STV Player.

Torquay United v Derby County, 15:00 - live on ITV, UTV, STV, ITV Hub & STV Player.

Monday, 7 November

Bracknell Town v Ipswich Town, 19:45 - live on ITV4, UTV, ITV Hub & STV Player.