Rangers have commissioned a statue of former manager Walter Smith.

Smith, who won 21 trophies two spells in charge and also managed Everton and Scotland, died last year aged 73.

A former Dundee United and Dumbarton defender, he initially joined Rangers as assistant manager, a role he later held at Manchester United.

"In the modern era, nobody contributed more to Rangers than Walter," Rangers said on their website.

"A boyhood supporter who more than lived the dream, future generations will be met with this new sculpture at the famed Copland Road end of Ibrox Stadium."

Smith managed Rangers from 1991 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2011.