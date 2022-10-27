Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jordan Nobbs made her first start of the season for Arsenal, marking it with the first goal

Arsenal firmly established their lead at the top of Women's Champions League Group C with a comfortable victory over Swiss champions Zurich at Emirates Stadium.

Jordan Nobbs scored a stunning volley to break the deadlock in the first half before Lina Hurtig flicked a header over the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

A thumping strike from Seraina Piubel gave Zurich hope in the 76th minute but Hurtig doubled her tally to seal victory for Arsenal just two minutes later.

Jonas Eidevall's side have made the perfect start to their European campaign with two wins from two games.

Last week's impressive 5-1 victory over holders Lyon put Arsenal in a strong position in their group and this victory put them two points clear at the top ahead of second-placed Juventus, who drew 1-1 with Lyon earlier on Thursday.

It was not quite the "beautiful" night Arsenal experienced in France but it was a routine victory on home soil as they broke down a stubborn, defensive block from Zurich.

Defender Jen Beattie came close early on with a header, but the visitors held out for 38 minutes before a moment of real quality set Arsenal on their way.

Steph Catley's curling cross from the left picked out Nobbs, making her first start of the season, and the England midfielder finished perfectly with a sidefooted volley in off the underside of the crossbar.

Arsenal quickly doubled their lead when Mana Iwabuchi's creation set-up Hurtig.

Japan international Iwabuchi has had to bide her time for minutes this season, coming on for just seconds in last Sunday's Women's Super League victory over Liverpool, before making her first start in this game, but she dazzled in patches and was heavily involved.

She had an effort saved in the second half before being substituted in the 74th minute.

Zurich had little possession but did test Arsenal goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese, making her debut, with efforts from Naomi Megroz and Nadine Riesen in the first half.

Their best chance prior to scoring fell to Piubel seconds after the restart but she dragged the shot inches wide. She made up for it later on, chesting down an excellent Eleni Markou pass, firing it past goalkeeper Marckese and sprinting away to the touchline in wild celebration.

Zurich's goal celebrations were short lived, however, as Arsenal went up another gear to see the game off - substitute Stina Blackstenius' strike rebounded straight into Hurtig's path and she tapped it in.

"It was just wonderful to be here in this fantastic stadium. It's something you work for every day to have that opportunity," said Zurich boss Inka Grings following the defeat.

"Ninety per cent of our team still have a full-time job, so just to be here was a huge honour for us. We were clear it wasn't a holiday though.

"We wanted to be able to keep up with Arsenal and to score a goal and that is what we achieved."

Arsenal are now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions this season, winning seven of them, and they are in a strong position to progress from the group stages of the Champions League.

Hurtig at the double as Nobbs takes her chance

Sweden striker Hurtig joined from Juventus in August but has faced strong competition for a starting place given Arsenal's attacking quality.

She has shown her ability in spells this season but finally got her first Gunners goals here.

The 27-year-old was lively from the start, linking up with Iwabuchi and Beth Mead, but was unable to find the finishing touch.

It eventually came after Iwabuchi weaved into the box with neat footwork but Hurtig still had plenty to do as she readjusted her head to flick the ball over the goalkeeper from a tight angle.

She grew into the game even more in the second half too as compatriot Blackstenius set her up for her second goal and the two combined on several occasions - Blackstenius should have scored late on when she was through one-on-one with the keeper but chipped it over the bar.

Hurtig's performance showed the level of squad depth available to Eidevall this season, with Nobbs another player who sparkled on a rare start.

Her sublime volley was the catalyst for Arsenal to build confidence in the game and she was creative throughout.

She will be keen to maintain the same levels of performance in the coming months as she tries to force her way into Sarina Wiegman's England squad for the World Cup in 2023.