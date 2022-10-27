Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women2Zürich WomenZürich Women0

Arsenal Women v Zürich Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Marckese
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 8Nobbs
  • 10Little
  • 23Iwabuchi
  • 9Mead
  • 11Miedema
  • 17Hurtig

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 59Agyemang
  • 61Earl
  • 62Reid

Zürich Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Romero
  • 11Riesen
  • 8Stierli
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 2Mégroz
  • 10Pinther
  • 17Piubel
  • 5BernauerBooked at 36mins
  • 24Dubs
  • 9Markou
  • 20Humm

Substitutes

  • 4Pando
  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 15Rey
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 23Schärz
  • 25Schefer
  • 30Kaspar
  • 31Bollmann
Referee:
Lina Lehtovaara

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamZürich Women
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Dubs.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Mégroz.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Zürich Women 0. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.

  10. Booking

    Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Julia Stierli.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kim Dubs (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktoria Pinther with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

  18. Post update

    Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women22009096
2Real Madrid Femenino21102024
3Paris Saint-Germain Féminines201101-11
4Vllaznia Femra2002010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies22006066
2Roma Femminile22005326
3Slavia Prague Women200203-30
4St. Pölten Women200238-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22007166
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Lyon Féminines201126-41
4Zürich Women200204-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino2200131126
2Benfica Women210119-83
3FC Bayern München Ladies21012203
4Rosengård Women200226-40
View full Women's Champions League tables

