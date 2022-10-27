Arsenal Women v Zürich Women

First Half ends, Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Marckese
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 8Nobbs
- 10Little
- 23Iwabuchi
- 9Mead
- 11Miedema
- 17Hurtig
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 12Maanum
- 13Wälti
- 15McCabe
- 19Foord
- 25Blackstenius
- 59Agyemang
- 61Earl
- 62Reid
Zürich Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 21Romero
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 2Mégroz
- 10Pinther
- 17Piubel
- 5BernauerBooked at 36mins
- 24Dubs
- 9Markou
- 20Humm
Substitutes
- 4Pando
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 15Rey
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 23Schärz
- 25Schefer
- 30Kaspar
- 31Bollmann
- Referee:
- Lina Lehtovaara
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt saved. Nadine Riesen (Zürich Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kim Dubs.
Post update
Foul by Beth Mead (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Naomi Mégroz (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 2, Zürich Women 0. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Naomi Mégroz.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal Women 1, Zürich Women 0. Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stephanie-Elise Catley with a cross.
Booking
Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mana Iwabuchi (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vanessa Bernauer (Zürich Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Julia Stierli.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Vivianne Miedema tries a through ball, but Beth Mead is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kim Dubs (Zürich Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Viktoria Pinther with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Post update
Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Laura Vetterlein (Zürich Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Nadine Riesen.