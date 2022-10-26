Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leon King is Rangers' latest defensive injury concern after being forced off in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat by Napoli. (Express) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took "a lot of positives", despite Rangers' loss. (Sun) external-link

Captain James Tavernier praised the performances of James Sands and Ridvan Yilmaz in Naples. (BT Sport via Scotsman - subscription required external-link )

Rangers great Ally McCoist said striker Alfredo Morelos looked far off the level required for the Champions League against Napoli. (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

With five defeats and only one goal scored, finishing with the worst record in the Champions League group stage remains a possibility for Rangers. (Sun) external-link

Vice-captain Cameron Carter-Vickers believes Celtic can crack the Champions League. (Record) external-link

And the American defender urges Celtic go out of this season's tournament with a bang against Real Madrid next week. (Record) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou admits Celtic got what they deserved in this season's Champions League after securing bottom spot in Group F. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

But Postecoglou vows Celtic will come back stronger. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas is a fan of current Pittodrie boss Jim Goodwin. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan is a doubt for the weekend Scottish Premiership home match with Kilmarnock. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Remi Matthews' form in goal for St Johnstone means no-one is talking about former keeper Zander Clark, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Ross County midfielder Ross Callachan is expected to be out until after the World Cup with a hamstring problem. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link