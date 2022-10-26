Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal are currently top of Group C following their victory over Lyon

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said "nights like Lyon" could happen again if they prepare perfectly for each game in the Women's Champions League.

The Gunners face Zurich in their second Group C game on Thursday after beating holders Lyon 5-1 in France last week.

Eidevall said it was "beautiful to be a part of" the win over Lyon and hopes Arsenal can repeat it against Zurich.

"We have to keep working, have that mindset and maybe it can happen again," he said.

"We go game by game on how to apply ourselves as well as possible for every game to make things really simple.

"What potential and what ceilings do we have? We will have to find out. But if we do 100% in both preparation and execution, then we don't have to regret anything.

"I think if you do that, then nights like that can happen in Lyon. It's not a guarantee but it can happen."

'We don't have those discussions'

Arsenal go into the match off the back of a 2-0 win at Liverpool, when they equalled the Women's Super League record of 12 successive wins.

They have lost only one of their past 13 home games in all competitions and the last time they faced Swiss champions Zurich in the Women's Champions League 14 years ago, they won 7-2, thanks to a hat-trick by captain Kim Little.

Eidevall has no thoughts of winning Arsenal's second Women's Champions League title yet, though.

"For us to be playing one really good game away to Lyon to get a great result, then start speaking about us winning the whole competition... I don't like that. I don't think that's humble enough," he added.

"We are still at a place where we know we're a very good football team but we still need to work extremely hard to develop in order to fulfil our potential as a team."

Thursday's match at Emirates Stadium is Arsenal's third in seven days and Eidevall wants the WSL to do more to help English clubs prepare better for European competition.

"When we played the qualifiers against Ajax, they didn't have a game in between the two games because the Dutch association want to prioritise [the Champions League]," said Eidevall.

"They know their players will get more competitive games, so they choose to do it like that. What I'm looking for is to have that discussion with clubs and the authorities across the WSL.

"We don't have those discussions and I think that's not good."

'I am fit enough to start again'

Frida Maanum scored in the 5-1 win over Lyon, as did Caitlin Foord and Beth Mead

Frida Maanum has started both of Arsenal's past two games - against Lyon and Liverpool - ahead of Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema.

Asked whether she believes she can start a third in seven days, Maanum said: "It's hard to play games every three or four days but I feel like I have the fitness to do it.

"It's up to Jonas [Eidevall] on who he picks but I feel I am fit enough."

Maanum also said competition for places in the squad has made everyone "stronger" and is a "really positive" thing for the club.

"You have to work so hard in training to even play and I think that has strengthened our team," she added.

Zurich held last season's quarter-finalists Juventus for more than 70 minutes in their opening group game before going on to lose 2-0.

They have won each of their three European games outside of Switzerland this season without conceding a goal.

"I haven't watched a lot of the Swiss league but obviously our team and analysts are all the time and we know what we're meeting tomorrow," said Maanum.