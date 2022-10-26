Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Michael Oliver spoke to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the Henderson and Gabriel incident

The Football Association will not be taking disciplinary action following an investigation into a confrontation between Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The pair clashed after referee Michael Oliver awarded a penalty to Arsenal in their 3-2 home win on 9 October.

The FA spoke to both players and six others who were close to the incident.

Video footage was also reviewed and evidence was collected from independent linguistics experts.

"None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout," the FA said in a statement external-link after its "full and thorough investigation."

"Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."

Bukayo Saka's penalty in the 76th minute won the match for Arsenal at the Emirates.

The governing body added: "The FA continues to take all allegations received extremely seriously and would encourage anyone who believes that they have been the subject of or witness to abuse to report this through the appropriate channels.

"The FA receives a number of complaints in any one season and thoroughly investigates each one that it receives. Following consideration of all of the evidence received, not all cases will result in a charge being issued."