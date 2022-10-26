Last updated on .From the section Football

Heinze ended his playing career with Newell's Old Boys in 2014

Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager.

Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club.

He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been in the role since Javier Sanguinetti resigned in August.

"We are delighted to announce that Gabriel Heinze is the new manager of Newell's Old Boys," the club said on Twitter, without confirming the length of Heinze's contract.

Heinze was sacked by MLS side Atlanta United in July 2021 having only won two of his 13 games at the helm.

He previously held coaching propositions at Argentine sides Godoy Cruz, Argentinos Juniors and Velez Sarsfield.

The 72-cap Argentina international won the Premier League with United in 2007 and was famously blocked from signing for rivals Liverpool by manager Sir Alex Ferguson.