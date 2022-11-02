Close menu
Championship
NorwichNorwich City19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Venue: Carrow Road, England

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Norwich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 3Byram
  • 5Hanley
  • 6Gibson
  • 15McCallum
  • 8Hayden
  • 46Gibbs
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 14Cantwell
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 9Hugill
  • 10Dowell
  • 23McLean
  • 25Hernández
  • 26Núñez

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 26Balogun
  • 22Paal
  • 8Amos
  • 15Field
  • 17Dozzell
  • 10Chair
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Willock
  • 13Archer
  • 16Hämäläinen
  • 18Bonne
  • 25Shodipo
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Andy Davies

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1898132161635
2Blackburn1911082319433
3Sheff Utd1895429161332
4QPR179352519630
5Norwich188462620628
6Swansea188462324-128
7Preston197751415-128
8Watford177552420426
9Millwall178272220226
10Luton186842119226
11Reading188282025-526
12Birmingham176561815323
13Rotherham175752020022
14Bristol City196492628-222
15Blackpool186482327-422
16Sunderland175662221121
17Cardiff176381319-621
18Middlesbrough185582324-120
19Coventry165561618-220
20Hull1862102135-1420
21Stoke175481823-519
22Wigan175481725-819
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield164391722-515
View full Championship table

