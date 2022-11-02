Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

NorwichNorwich City19:45QPRQueens Park Rangers
Line-ups
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 3Byram
- 5Hanley
- 6Gibson
- 15McCallum
- 8Hayden
- 46Gibbs
- 17Gomes Sara
- 20A Ramsey
- 14Cantwell
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 9Hugill
- 10Dowell
- 23McLean
- 25Hernández
- 26Núñez
QPR
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 4Dickie
- 26Balogun
- 22Paal
- 8Amos
- 15Field
- 17Dozzell
- 10Chair
- 47Iroegbunam
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 7Willock
- 13Archer
- 16Hämäläinen
- 18Bonne
- 25Shodipo
- 37Adomah
- Referee:
- Andy Davies
Match report to follow.