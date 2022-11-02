Huddersfield Town v Sunderland

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45SunderlandSunderland
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|18
|9
|8
|1
|32
|16
|16
|35
|2
|Blackburn
|19
|11
|0
|8
|23
|19
|4
|33
|3
|Sheff Utd
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|16
|13
|32
|4
|QPR
|17
|9
|3
|5
|25
|19
|6
|30
|5
|Norwich
|18
|8
|4
|6
|26
|20
|6
|28
|6
|Swansea
|18
|8
|4
|6
|23
|24
|-1
|28
|7
|Preston
|19
|7
|7
|5
|14
|15
|-1
|28
|8
|Watford
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|20
|4
|26
|9
|Millwall
|17
|8
|2
|7
|22
|20
|2
|26
|10
|Luton
|18
|6
|8
|4
|21
|19
|2
|26
|11
|Reading
|18
|8
|2
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|26
|12
|Birmingham
|17
|6
|5
|6
|18
|15
|3
|23
|13
|Rotherham
|17
|5
|7
|5
|20
|20
|0
|22
|14
|Bristol City
|19
|6
|4
|9
|26
|28
|-2
|22
|15
|Blackpool
|18
|6
|4
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|22
|16
|Sunderland
|17
|5
|6
|6
|22
|21
|1
|21
|17
|Cardiff
|17
|6
|3
|8
|13
|19
|-6
|21
|18
|Middlesbrough
|18
|5
|5
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|20
|19
|Coventry
|16
|5
|5
|6
|16
|18
|-2
|20
|20
|Hull
|18
|6
|2
|10
|21
|35
|-14
|20
|21
|Stoke
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|19
|22
|Wigan
|17
|5
|4
|8
|17
|25
|-8
|19
|23
|West Brom
|18
|3
|8
|7
|21
|24
|-3
|17
|24
|Huddersfield
|16
|4
|3
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|15
The platinum-selling rapper sits down for a revealing interview
The Tuckers returns for a third series, available now on BBC iPlayer
Panorama investigates events as they unfolded at the 2022 UEFA Champions League final in Paris