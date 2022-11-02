Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45SunderlandSunderland
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 14Ruffels
  • 34Spencer
  • 39Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 24Camara
  • 18Kasumu
  • 19Holmes
  • 22Rudoni
  • 30Jackson
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 3Mbete
  • 5Russell
  • 11Mahoney
  • 12Boyle
  • 25Ward
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic

Sunderland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 26Wright
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 4Evans
  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 21Pritchard
  • 7Dajaku
  • 16Diallo

Substitutes

  • 9Simms
  • 12Bass
  • 17Ba
  • 19Bennette
  • 24Neil
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley1898132161635
2Blackburn1911082319433
3Sheff Utd1895429161332
4QPR179352519630
5Norwich188462620628
6Swansea188462324-128
7Preston197751415-128
8Watford177552420426
9Millwall178272220226
10Luton186842119226
11Reading188282025-526
12Birmingham176561815323
13Rotherham175752020022
14Bristol City196492628-222
15Blackpool186482327-422
16Sunderland175662221121
17Cardiff176381319-621
18Middlesbrough185582324-120
19Coventry165561618-220
20Hull1862102135-1420
21Stoke175481823-519
22Wigan175481725-819
23West Brom183872124-317
24Huddersfield164391722-515
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport