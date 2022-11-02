Huddersfield Town v Sunderland

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town19:45SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Nicholls
- 14Ruffels
- 34Spencer
- 39Helik
- 33Nakayama
- 24Camara
- 18Kasumu
- 19Holmes
- 22Rudoni
- 30Jackson
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 3Mbete
- 5Russell
- 11Mahoney
- 12Boyle
- 25Ward
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
Sunderland
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 26Wright
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 4Evans
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 21Pritchard
- 7Dajaku
- 16Diallo
Substitutes
- 9Simms
- 12Bass
- 17Ba
- 19Bennette
- 24Neil
- 27Matete
- 32Hume
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match report to follow.