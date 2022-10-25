Close menu
Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain7Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa2

Paris St-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa: Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both score two goal

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring for Paris St-Germain in the Champions League
Paris St-Germain have now reached the knockout phase in each of their last 11 Champions League campaigns

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both scored two goals as Paris St-Germain thrashed Maccabi Haifa to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Neymar and Carlos Soler also scored while Shon Goldberg scored an own goal.

Messi's two goals mean he becomes the first player to score 80 goals in the group phase of the Champions League.

PSG top Group H with 11 points from five games, the same as Benfica, while Juventus, who have failed to qualify, and Maccabi Haifa have three.

Messi was denied a record ninth Champions League hat-trick by the crossbar.

Juventus missed out on reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2013-14 after losing 4-3 at Benfica.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his side are "sorry and angry" but he refused to accept not getting out of the group was a "failure".

.

Massimiliano Allegri
Allegri led Juve to five consecutive Serie A titles and two Champions League finals in his first spell at the Turin club between 2014 and 2019

Benfica led 4-1 before two goals in three minutes by Juventus pair Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie set up an exciting finish.

But the Portuguese side held on to secure a victory which ensured they will join PSG in the last 16.

Juventus, who were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, can only now finish third in Group H, which would earn them a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

It is another setback in a disappointing season so far for Juve, who are eighth in Serie A and 10 points adrift of leaders Napoli.

"More than the wrong approach, I think we were too soft in defence in the first half," said Allegri, whose side host PSG in the final round of group games next week.

"Now we have to focus on the league and also remain focused against Paris because we have at least to book a place in the Europa League.

"We made too many mistakes tonight but it's not useful to talk about that now. I don't consider this a failure. In football there are also defeats.

"We are sorry and angry. The team finished well so it's not a physical matter. We must continue working."

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 4RamosBooked at 40mins
  • 5MarquinhosSubstituted forKimpembeat 79'minutes
  • 14Bernat
  • 8RuizSubstituted forSarabiaat 83'minutes
  • 18Renato SanchesSubstituted forSolerat 68'minutes
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 79'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 27mins
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéSubstituted forEkitikeat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike

Maccabi Haifa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 44Cohen
  • 30SeckBooked at 26mins
  • 19Batubinsika
  • 3Goldberg
  • 7AtziliBooked at 54minsSubstituted forDavidat 65'minutes
  • 4MuhammadSubstituted forAradat 83'minutes
  • 6LaviBooked at 74mins
  • 16Abu FaniSubstituted forMeirat 71'minutes
  • 27CornudSubstituted forMenachemat 70'minutes
  • 10CheryBooked at 47mins
  • 9PierrotSubstituted forRukavytsyaat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Tchibota
  • 12Menachem
  • 13Rukavytsya
  • 15Arad
  • 21David
  • 22Meir
  • 33Levi
  • 36Eliyahu
  • 55Gershon
  • 77Fux
  • 90Mashpati
Referee:
Felix Zwayer
Attendance:
46,435

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamMaccabi Haifa
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home21
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Maccabi Haifa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 7, Maccabi Haifa 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Carlos Soler.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  5. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa).

  7. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Ofri Arad (Maccabi Haifa).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Maccabi Haifa 2. Carlos Soler (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Fabián Ruiz.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Ofri Arad replaces Ali Muhammad.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Maccabi Haifa. Nikita Rukavytsya replaces Frantzdy Pierrot.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Raz Meir.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Warren Zaïre-Emery.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Presnel Kimpembe replaces Marquinhos.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hugo Ekitike replaces Kylian Mbappé.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Vitinha.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Bernat.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

