Champions League - Group F
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig3Real MadridReal Madrid2

RB Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid: European champions suffer first defeat of the season

Last updated on .From the section European Football

RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol celebrates scoring their first goal against Real Madrid in the Champions League
Real Madrid lost for the first time since 8 May

European champions Real Madrid suffered a first defeat of the season as RB Leipzig strengthened their hopes of making the Champions League last 16.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol headed the hosts ahead before France forward Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead.

Vinicius Jr reduced the deficit but ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner made sure of a memorable win for RB Leipzig.

Real, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, scored a late second with a penalty from Rodrygo.

With Celtic holding Shakhtar Donetsk in Glasgow in the other game in Group F, second-placed RB Leipzig have nine points, three more than Shakhtar who are in third spot.

Shakhtar host RB Leipzig in Poland on 2 November (17:45 BST).

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Blaswich
  • 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 89'minutes
  • 4Orbán
  • 32Gvardiol
  • 22RaumSubstituted forDialloat 69'minutes
  • 24Schlager
  • 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 84'minutes
  • 17Szoboszlai
  • 18Nkunku
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forOlmoat 69'minutes
  • 19André SilvaSubstituted forWernerat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Olmo
  • 9Poulsen
  • 11Werner
  • 34Nickisch
  • 37Diallo
  • 38Novoa
  • 39Henrichs
  • 44Kampl

Real Madrid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 69'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 6NachoSubstituted forAlabaat 69'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8KroosSubstituted forE Hazardat 76'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 21Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 4Alaba
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 23Mendy
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 32Dotor
  • 33Arribas
  • 39Rodríguez
Referee:
Daniele Orsato
Attendance:
45,228

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Goal! RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty Real Madrid. Rodrygo draws a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs replaces Mohamed Simakan.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Amadou Haidara.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 1. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Toni Kroos.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. David Alaba replaces Nacho.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 25th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

