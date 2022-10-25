Match ends, RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2.
European champions Real Madrid suffered a first defeat of the season as RB Leipzig strengthened their hopes of making the Champions League last 16.
Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol headed the hosts ahead before France forward Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead.
Vinicius Jr reduced the deficit but ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner made sure of a memorable win for RB Leipzig.
Real, who had already qualified for the knockout stage, scored a late second with a penalty from Rodrygo.
With Celtic holding Shakhtar Donetsk in Glasgow in the other game in Group F, second-placed RB Leipzig have nine points, three more than Shakhtar who are in third spot.
Shakhtar host RB Leipzig in Poland on 2 November (17:45 BST).
Line-ups
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Blaswich
- 2SimakanSubstituted forHenrichsat 89'minutes
- 4Orbán
- 32Gvardiol
- 22RaumSubstituted forDialloat 69'minutes
- 24Schlager
- 8HaidaraSubstituted forKamplat 84'minutes
- 17Szoboszlai
- 18Nkunku
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forOlmoat 69'minutes
- 19André SilvaSubstituted forWernerat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Olmo
- 9Poulsen
- 11Werner
- 34Nickisch
- 37Diallo
- 38Novoa
- 39Henrichs
- 44Kampl
Real Madrid
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Courtois
- 17VázquezBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 69'minutes
- 3Militão
- 6NachoSubstituted forAlabaat 69'minutes
- 22Rüdiger
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8KroosSubstituted forE Hazardat 76'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 20Vinícius Júnior
- 21Rodrygo
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 4Alaba
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 23Mendy
- 26López Andúgar
- 32Dotor
- 33Arribas
- 39Rodríguez
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
- Attendance:
- 45,228
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Goal! RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 2. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Penalty Real Madrid. Rodrygo draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Janis Blaswich.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Benjamin Henrichs replaces Mohamed Simakan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Foul by Éder Militão (Real Madrid).
Post update
Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Kevin Kampl replaces Amadou Haidara.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdou Diallo.
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 3, Real Madrid 1. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Asensio.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eden Hazard replaces Toni Kroos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Olmo.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
Post update
Attempt missed. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. David Alaba replaces Nacho.