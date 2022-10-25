Close menu

Erling Haaland had fever this week, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland has come off at half-time in his last two Champions League appearances

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was replaced at half-time in the goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund because he had a fever this week, according to City boss Pep Guardiola.

Haaland has scored a record-breaking 22 goals in his first 15 games for City.

But at Dortmund he only had 13 touches and one blocked shot in a subdued first half, before being replaced along with Joao Cancelo at the break.

"Erling had a bit of fever before the game, Joao too," Guardiola said.

"He was tired, Joao as well. That's why we changed it. In that period we struggle a lot."

City sealed top spot in their Champions League group with their point in Germany.

They visit Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 BST.

