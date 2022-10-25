Close menu

Truro City stay top of table after 2-0 Salisbury victory

Dan Sullivan
Former Torquay united youngster Daniel Sullivan opened the scoring

Truro City consolidated first place in Southern Premier Division South after a 3-0 win at Salisbury.

Daniel Sullivan gave City a 26th-minute lead as his low shot was fumbled by the home goalkeeper into his own net.

Top scorer Tyler Harvey turned in a cross to make it 2-0 six minutes later while Andrew Neal missed a good chance either side of the half time break.

Ben Adelsbury took advantage of another goalkeeping error to make it 3-0 with six minutes to go.

Salisbury had chances to get back into it - they had a 51st-minute goal disallowed for offside and saw an effort cleared off the line.

The win keeps the White Tigers a point clear at the top of the table after second-placed Weston-super-Mare beat North Leigh 3-0.

