Match ends, Ajax 0, Liverpool 3.
Liverpool put their domestic woes behind them by reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.
Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.
Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.
However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson's corner shortly after the restart.
Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah's reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.
Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.
But the comfortable victory means the Reds host Napoli in next week's final round of group-stage fixtures safe in the knowledge their place is assured.
Experience sees Liverpool through
Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season, epitomised by another disjointed performance in a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has frustrated their supporters and left some wondering about the direction of Jurgen Klopp's side.
The prospect of a smooth passage to the Champions League knockout phase was far from certain after a heavy defeat by Napoli in their opening Group A game.
But their vast experience in Europe's premier club competition, which they won in 2019 and finished runners-up last season, has eventually provided much-needed comfort and swiftly brushed away any early fears of not progressing.
Home and away victories over Rangers and Ajax have propelled the Reds into last 16, while the prize of finishing group winners is still up for grabs if they can beat Napoli by a four-goal cushion at Anfield.
Despite being far from their best in Amsterdam, particularly in the first half, Liverpool's quality and know-how eventually shone through against the Dutch champions.
Things could have been much different had Ajax taken either of the two glorious chances which they spurned before Salah's strike.
A slick move carved open the visitors in the third minute, only for Steven Berghuis to hit the post when he had time and space in the penalty box.
With Liverpool lacking cohesion and not managing a serious effort on the home goal, another clear-cut chance went begging when they piled forward on the counter-attack shortly after the half-hour mark.
The quick surge left Liverpool outnumbered at the back, but right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed excellent positional sense to block Dusan Tadic's goal-bound shot.
Injuries to key players have not helped the Reds' momentum this season, a point emphasised by Klopp in the build-up to the trip to Amsterdam.
Being able to welcome back Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson added a much-needed layer of experience at Johan Cruyff Arena, with Nunez offering a focal point in their attack.
Now Klopp's task is to ensure his side can finally start stringing together convincing performances in the Premier League, starting with Saturday's visit of a Leeds United side bereft of confidence.
Player of the match
RobertsonAndrew Robertson
Ajax
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameBasseyAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number22Player namePasveerAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number19Player nameSánchezAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number2Player nameTimberAverage rating
5.24
- Squad number10Player nameTadicAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number17Player nameBlindAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number9Player nameBrobbeyAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number20Player nameKudusAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number7Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number23Player nameBerghuisAverage rating
5.08
- Squad number4Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
5.07
- Squad number6Player nameKlaassenAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number8Player nameTaylorAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number5Player nameWijndalAverage rating
4.59
- Squad number21Player nameGrillitschAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number35Player nameFrancisco ConceiçãoAverage rating
4.18
Liverpool
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameRobertsonAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number19Player nameElliottAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number11Player nameMohamed SalahAverage rating
7.68
- Squad number1Player nameAlissonAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number9Player nameRoberto FirminoAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number7Player nameMilnerAverage rating
7.64
- Squad number27Player nameNúñezAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number28Player nameFábio CarvalhoAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number4Player namevan DijkAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number14Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number43Player nameBajceticAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number2Player nameGomezAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number17Player nameJonesAverage rating
7.24
- Squad number21Player nameTsimikasAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number3Player nameFabinhoAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number66Player nameAlexander-ArnoldAverage rating
7.13
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pasveer
- 19Sánchez
- 2Timber
- 3Bassey
- 17BlindSubstituted forWijndalat 58'minutes
- 6KlaassenSubstituted forKudusat 58'minutes
- 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forGrillitschat 85'minutes
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 85'minutes
- 7Bergwijn
- 9BrobbeySubstituted forTaylorat 63'minutes
- 10Tadic
Substitutes
- 1Stekelenburg
- 5Wijndal
- 8Taylor
- 11Ocampos
- 15Rensch
- 16Gorter
- 18Lucca
- 20Kudus
- 21Grillitsch
- 29Magallán
- 35Fernandes da Conceição
Liverpool
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Alisson
- 66Alexander-Arnold
- 2Gomez
- 4van Dijk
- 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 87'minutes
- 3FabinhoSubstituted forBajceticat 71'minutes
- 19ElliottSubstituted forCarvalhoat 71'minutes
- 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 71'minutes
- 9Firmino
- 27NúñezSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutes
- 11Salah
Substitutes
- 5Konaté
- 7Milner
- 13Adrián
- 17Jones
- 21Tsimikas
- 22Ramsay
- 28Carvalho
- 43Bajcetic
- 47Phillips
- 62Kelleher
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 53,327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 0, Liverpool 3.
Post update
Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Wijndal (Ajax).
Post update
Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Owen Wijndal.
Post update
James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).
Post update
Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).
Post update
Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.
Post update
Hand ball by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Edson Álvarez.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Francisco Conceição replaces Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorge Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Joe Gomez.
Post update
Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).
Post update
Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Owen Wijndal.
- Liverpool fan views and analysis
- You can now get Liverpool news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Red Kop - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content
Remember to bake that humble pie at gas mark 8 for 25 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.
So Citeh and Liverpool through - anyone heard how Yerunited are doing in the Champions League this season?
Onto Leeds 🚩
Ajax are a quality side and a shame they will not go further in this CL. They will be missed.
Safely through to the last 16.