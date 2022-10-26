Last updated on .From the section European Football

Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in his past four Champions League games

Liverpool put their domestic woes behind them by reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson's corner shortly after the restart.

Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah's reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

But the comfortable victory means the Reds host Napoli in next week's final round of group-stage fixtures safe in the knowledge their place is assured.

Experience sees Liverpool through

Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season, epitomised by another disjointed performance in a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has frustrated their supporters and left some wondering about the direction of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The prospect of a smooth passage to the Champions League knockout phase was far from certain after a heavy defeat by Napoli in their opening Group A game.

But their vast experience in Europe's premier club competition, which they won in 2019 and finished runners-up last season, has eventually provided much-needed comfort and swiftly brushed away any early fears of not progressing.

Home and away victories over Rangers and Ajax have propelled the Reds into last 16, while the prize of finishing group winners is still up for grabs if they can beat Napoli by a four-goal cushion at Anfield.

Despite being far from their best in Amsterdam, particularly in the first half, Liverpool's quality and know-how eventually shone through against the Dutch champions.

Things could have been much different had Ajax taken either of the two glorious chances which they spurned before Salah's strike.

A slick move carved open the visitors in the third minute, only for Steven Berghuis to hit the post when he had time and space in the penalty box.

With Liverpool lacking cohesion and not managing a serious effort on the home goal, another clear-cut chance went begging when they piled forward on the counter-attack shortly after the half-hour mark.

The quick surge left Liverpool outnumbered at the back, but right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed excellent positional sense to block Dusan Tadic's goal-bound shot.

Injuries to key players have not helped the Reds' momentum this season, a point emphasised by Klopp in the build-up to the trip to Amsterdam.

Being able to welcome back Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson added a much-needed layer of experience at Johan Cruyff Arena, with Nunez offering a focal point in their attack.

Now Klopp's task is to ensure his side can finally start stringing together convincing performances in the Premier League, starting with Saturday's visit of a Leeds United side bereft of confidence.

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Ajax Avg Squad number 3 Player name Bassey Average rating 5.59 Squad number 22 Player name Pasveer Average rating 5.27 Squad number 19 Player name Sánchez Average rating 5.26 Squad number 2 Player name Timber Average rating 5.24 Squad number 10 Player name Tadic Average rating 5.19 Squad number 17 Player name Blind Average rating 5.19 Squad number 9 Player name Brobbey Average rating 5.16 Squad number 20 Player name Kudus Average rating 5.14 Squad number 7 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 5.08 Squad number 23 Player name Berghuis Average rating 5.08 Squad number 4 Player name Álvarez Average rating 5.07 Squad number 6 Player name Klaassen Average rating 4.96 Squad number 8 Player name Taylor Average rating 4.60 Squad number 5 Player name Wijndal Average rating 4.59 Squad number 21 Player name Grillitsch Average rating 4.26 Squad number 35 Player name Francisco Conceição Average rating 4.18 Liverpool Avg Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 7.80 Squad number 19 Player name Elliott Average rating 7.69 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 7.68 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 7.66 Squad number 9 Player name Roberto Firmino Average rating 7.65 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 7.64 Squad number 27 Player name Núñez Average rating 7.54 Squad number 28 Player name Fábio Carvalho Average rating 7.51 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 7.47 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 7.42 Squad number 43 Player name Bajcetic Average rating 7.39 Squad number 2 Player name Gomez Average rating 7.33 Squad number 17 Player name Jones Average rating 7.24 Squad number 21 Player name Tsimikas Average rating 7.23 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 7.20 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 7.13

