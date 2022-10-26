Close menu
Champions League - Group A
AjaxAjax0LiverpoolLiverpool3

Ajax 0-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's side reach Champions League last 16

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments206

Mohamed Salah clips Liverpool ahead against Ajax in the Champions League
Mohamed Salah has scored six goals in his past four Champions League games

Liverpool put their domestic woes behind them by reaching the Champions League knockout stage with a clinical second-half display against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Needing a draw to reach the last 16, the Reds were fortunate not to be behind before Mohamed Salah clipped in with their only shot on target of the first half.

Darwin Nunez, back in the starting line-up after injury, should have doubled the lead before half-time but the £64m summer signing struck a post with an open goal in front of him.

However, the Uruguay forward quickly made amends by powering in a precise header from Andy Robertson's corner shortly after the restart.

Moments later, England Under-21s midfielder Harvey Elliott added the third by latching on to Salah's reverse pass and lashing into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Liverpool knew a draw would be enough to clinch their spot in the last 16 for the sixth successive season.

But the comfortable victory means the Reds host Napoli in next week's final round of group-stage fixtures safe in the knowledge their place is assured.

Experience sees Liverpool through

Liverpool's inconsistent start to the season, epitomised by another disjointed performance in a shock 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has frustrated their supporters and left some wondering about the direction of Jurgen Klopp's side.

The prospect of a smooth passage to the Champions League knockout phase was far from certain after a heavy defeat by Napoli in their opening Group A game.

But their vast experience in Europe's premier club competition, which they won in 2019 and finished runners-up last season, has eventually provided much-needed comfort and swiftly brushed away any early fears of not progressing.

Home and away victories over Rangers and Ajax have propelled the Reds into last 16, while the prize of finishing group winners is still up for grabs if they can beat Napoli by a four-goal cushion at Anfield.

Despite being far from their best in Amsterdam, particularly in the first half, Liverpool's quality and know-how eventually shone through against the Dutch champions.

Things could have been much different had Ajax taken either of the two glorious chances which they spurned before Salah's strike.

A slick move carved open the visitors in the third minute, only for Steven Berghuis to hit the post when he had time and space in the penalty box.

With Liverpool lacking cohesion and not managing a serious effort on the home goal, another clear-cut chance went begging when they piled forward on the counter-attack shortly after the half-hour mark.

The quick surge left Liverpool outnumbered at the back, but right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold showed excellent positional sense to block Dusan Tadic's goal-bound shot.

Injuries to key players have not helped the Reds' momentum this season, a point emphasised by Klopp in the build-up to the trip to Amsterdam.

Being able to welcome back Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson added a much-needed layer of experience at Johan Cruyff Arena, with Nunez offering a focal point in their attack.

Now Klopp's task is to ensure his side can finally start stringing together convincing performances in the Premier League, starting with Saturday's visit of a Leeds United side bereft of confidence.

Player of the match

RobertsonAndrew Robertson

with an average of 7.80

Ajax

  1. Squad number3Player nameBassey
    Average rating

    5.59

  2. Squad number22Player namePasveer
    Average rating

    5.27

  3. Squad number19Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    5.26

  4. Squad number2Player nameTimber
    Average rating

    5.24

  5. Squad number10Player nameTadic
    Average rating

    5.19

  6. Squad number17Player nameBlind
    Average rating

    5.19

  7. Squad number9Player nameBrobbey
    Average rating

    5.16

  8. Squad number20Player nameKudus
    Average rating

    5.14

  9. Squad number7Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    5.08

  10. Squad number23Player nameBerghuis
    Average rating

    5.08

  11. Squad number4Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.07

  12. Squad number6Player nameKlaassen
    Average rating

    4.96

  13. Squad number8Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    4.60

  14. Squad number5Player nameWijndal
    Average rating

    4.59

  15. Squad number21Player nameGrillitsch
    Average rating

    4.26

  16. Squad number35Player nameFrancisco Conceição
    Average rating

    4.18

Liverpool

  1. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    7.80

  2. Squad number19Player nameElliott
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    7.68

  4. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    7.66

  5. Squad number9Player nameRoberto Firmino
    Average rating

    7.65

  6. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    7.64

  7. Squad number27Player nameNúñez
    Average rating

    7.54

  8. Squad number28Player nameFábio Carvalho
    Average rating

    7.51

  9. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    7.47

  10. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    7.42

  11. Squad number43Player nameBajcetic
    Average rating

    7.39

  12. Squad number2Player nameGomez
    Average rating

    7.33

  13. Squad number17Player nameJones
    Average rating

    7.24

  14. Squad number21Player nameTsimikas
    Average rating

    7.23

  15. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    7.20

  16. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    7.13

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pasveer
  • 19Sánchez
  • 2Timber
  • 3Bassey
  • 17BlindSubstituted forWijndalat 58'minutes
  • 6KlaassenSubstituted forKudusat 58'minutes
  • 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forGrillitschat 85'minutes
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forFernandes da Conceiçãoat 85'minutes
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 9BrobbeySubstituted forTaylorat 63'minutes
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 1Stekelenburg
  • 5Wijndal
  • 8Taylor
  • 11Ocampos
  • 15Rensch
  • 16Gorter
  • 18Lucca
  • 20Kudus
  • 21Grillitsch
  • 29Magallán
  • 35Fernandes da Conceição

Liverpool

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 2Gomez
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonSubstituted forTsimikasat 87'minutes
  • 3FabinhoSubstituted forBajceticat 71'minutes
  • 19ElliottSubstituted forCarvalhoat 71'minutes
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forMilnerat 71'minutes
  • 9Firmino
  • 27NúñezSubstituted forJonesat 63'minutes
  • 11Salah

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 13Adrián
  • 17Jones
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 22Ramsay
  • 28Carvalho
  • 43Bajcetic
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
53,327

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ajax 0, Liverpool 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ajax 0, Liverpool 3.

  3. Post update

    Curtis Jones (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Owen Wijndal (Ajax).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Owen Wijndal.

  6. Post update

    James Milner (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).

  9. Post update

    Steven Bergwijn (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Konstantinos Tsimikas replaces Andrew Robertson.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Florian Grillitsch replaces Edson Álvarez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Francisco Conceição replaces Steven Berghuis.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jurriën Timber (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Steven Berghuis.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (Ajax) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jorge Sánchez with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Joe Gomez.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool).

  18. Post update

    Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefan Bajcetic (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Carvalho.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Berghuis (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Owen Wijndal.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

207 comments

  • Comment posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 21:56

    Will the real Liverpool FC please stand up? (And please stay standing this time.)

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:57

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂 Nice one!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:55

    Elliott scores another beauty. Take a bow young man.

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:02

      Mitrovic replied:
      Another youngster poached from Fulham… 🙄

  • Comment posted by Mel, today at 22:00

    An excellent result, well done Liverpool (from a neutral)

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:55

    Now where are all those who were proudly claiming that Napoli and Ajax would be the two teams going through, when the draw was made?
    Remember to bake that humble pie at gas mark 8 for 25 minutes or until the crust is golden brown.

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 22:00

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by RandomMan, today at 22:02

    Every team will be fearful of having to play Liverpool in Europe

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:02

    Good strong win away against a decent team. Well done Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:56

    Liverpool have been more up and down this season, than even the British pound.

    • Reply posted by Councillor for SD, today at 21:59

      Councillor for SD replied:
      The only thing consistent about liverpool this season is their inconsistency...

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:54

    Good to comfortably progress through to the next stage tonight and not have it go to the final game. Now the question is which ‘Liverpool’ will turn up to face Leeds on Saturday evening?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Next Prime Minister, today at 22:01

    Good to see Elliott get a run in the team and score. Can he make the world Cup squad?

    • Reply posted by Baz, today at 22:03

      Baz replied:
      To attackin for mr defensive Southgate ..

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 22:07

    Form temporary, class permanent,enough said 🥳🥳🥳🥳

    • Reply posted by KINKLADZE, today at 22:09

      KINKLADZE replied:
      Arrogant fool !!

  • Comment posted by Councillor for SD, today at 22:04

    What a ball from Henderson! 🔥

  • Comment posted by Baz, today at 21:59

    Liverpool do what Liverpool do. 👍. Most disappointed person in the stadium is Rio Ferdinand. Salty salty tears. Just listen to his match summary. Through clenched teeth. Ha ha ha. Luv it. And VAR have done the mighty spuds 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Councillor for SD, today at 22:02

      Councillor for SD replied:
      Have BT got subtitles for him yet? The worst pundit in football history

  • Comment posted by Daddy Cool, today at 22:00

    Well Pep - that is how you win away from home when a draw will do. You score 3 and don't concede. Incidentally, you don't allow Mahrez to take penalties and play Foden to get bullied.

    So Citeh and Liverpool through - anyone heard how Yerunited are doing in the Champions League this season?

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 22:06

      tony replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 21:55

    Easier than I expected after the opening 20 minutes. Job done. Another goal for Nunez to silence the usual clueless opposition fools. Happy days.

    Onto Leeds 🚩

    • Reply posted by Mitrovic, today at 22:02

      Mitrovic replied:
      Did you see the empty seats at the Emptyhad on Saturday?

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 21:55

    Liverpool became world beaters again during the last 10 minutes of the first half and the first ten minutes of the second half. Why can’t they consistently play like this in every game?
    Ajax are a quality side and a shame they will not go further in this CL. They will be missed.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:06

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Nunez missed an absolute sitter! He has missed more absolute sitters than he has actually scored this season.
      How many clearcut chances can one player miss before it starts to look like that he is doing it on purpose?

  • Comment posted by Councillor for SD, today at 22:00

    Leanne, zero CL wins.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 22:00

    Great to see Atleti and Barca go out. The decline of La Liga accelerates.

    • Reply posted by National football team of Aruba, today at 22:01

      National football team of Aruba replied:
      Me too

  • Comment posted by Peter Griffin, today at 22:05

    How anyone slates Henderson is beyond me

    • Reply posted by leedsupooltic, today at 22:10

      leedsupooltic replied:
      It's because he is good and other team supporters cant handle it. Thought Ribertson had a good game too.

  • Comment posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 21:59

    Well done to the lads.

    Safely through to the last 16.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 21:56

    Will this season’s real Liverpool please stand up?

    • Reply posted by LFCFAN_TX, today at 22:00

      LFCFAN_TX replied:
      Great minds think alike! :)