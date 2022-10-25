Close menu
Champions League - Group A
AjaxAjax20:00LiverpoolLiverpool
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Ajax v Liverpool: Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate return as Reds bid to seal last-16 spot

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Joel Matip celebrates scoring for Liverpool against Ajax in the Champions League
Joel Matip scored an 89th-minute winner for Liverpool when Ajax visited Anfield in the Champions League on 13 September
Champions League: Ajax v Liverpool
Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena Date: Wednesday, 26 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Liverpool have Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate available again for their Champions League match at Ajax, but Thiago Alcantara remains absent.

Striker Nunez and defender Konate have returned to training after respective hamstring and muscle injuries.

Thiago is still recovering from the ear infection that ruled him out of the 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool will progress from Group A to the last-16 stage if they avoid defeat in Amsterdam.

If Jurgen Klopp's men lose, they will require a point against Napoli at Anfield on 1 November to be certain of advancing.

Group leaders Napoli, who host Rangers on Wednesday, have already sealed their place in the knockout phase.

France centre-back Konate has not played since 12 October, while Uruguay forward Nunez, who has three goals in his past four appearances, missed the Forest defeat due to a muscle problem.

"He trained normal yesterday and today, so yes, in this moment, he is available," said Klopp on Tuesday when asked about Nunez.

Brazilian keeper Alisson will make his 200th Liverpool appearance if he plays.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds in 2018, has registered 89 clean sheets in 199 league and cup games.

Wednesday 26th October 2022

Wednesday 26th October 2022

Group A Standings

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

View full Champions League tables

