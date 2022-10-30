Lauren James was called up to the England senior squad for the first time in September under Sarina Wiegman

Talent and success are in Lauren James' blood.

The 21-year-old England and Chelsea forward is one of the country's most exciting young talents, and is not the only one in her family with a bright future.

Her older brother Reece, 22, is also an England international and won the Champions League with current club Chelsea in 2021.

Growing up, their parents took it in turns to watch games and the siblings' careers have often intertwined.

"We were always there for each other [growing up] and had a close relationship off the pitch. It helps we are close in age," said James.

"We're on the same paths and understand each other. We understand what it takes, what each other has gone, and is, going through. It's nice to not talk about football with him as well."

James joked she is the better footballer and, while speaking at the Women's Football Summit for the new Fifa 23 game, said the two will have to play against each other as themselves after the WSL was added to it for the first time this year.

But Lauren is grateful to her brother for "paving the way" in her football career.

"It was really helpful. Playing with boys always helps you learn to read the game better," she added.

"Having a great player around me has helped my understanding, and has been a big part of my journey so far."

James out to emulate Putellas and 'win Ballon d'Or'

James hopes to follow in the footsteps of Alexia Putellas, and was inspired last month when the Barcelona captain became the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or for a second time.

Putellas suffered an ACL injury on the eve of Euro 2022, but retained the trophy following an impressive season with Barcelona - and one day James hopes she will be the one creating history.

"I'd like to win the Ballon d'Or as many times as possible hopefully, and obviously win league trophies," James told BBC Sport.

"Putellas winning the Ballon d'Or twice has inspired me to want to win that trophy. I think that's an amazing achievement to win it two times in a row.

"Hopefully when I retire I can look back and say I've achieved those things."

'I didn't quite feel myself last season'

Lauren James won the Women's Championship with Manchester United

James describes herself as a "laid-back, chilled person" who enjoys the simple things in life like nice food and shopping.

If she wasn't a footballer, she said she would have liked to have been a 200m runner.

Her playing style perhaps reflects her personality. She glides across the pitch effortlessly and is deceivingly fast.

"I'm always laid-back. Sometimes people say it comes across like I don't care, but it's just because of how chilled I am," said James.

"Those who know me know I care and have passion, but I switch it on during football. It's nice because when I'm not playing football I can relax and chill out."

Being able to relax helped James deal with the pressure she experienced following her transfer from Manchester United to Chelsea.

"I try not to let pressure take over me," she said. "The support network around me is good and [Chelsea manager] Emma Hayes keeps me level-headed as well.

"I'm still young, I still have a lot to learn and a lot to prove."

At Manchester United, James scored the club's first ever goal in the Women's Super League and finished as their top scorer in the 2019-20 season with six goals in 12 appearances.

But after moving to Chelsea, she spent the majority of 2021-22 battling injuries and fighting for minutes on the pitch.

"I had that external noise asking why I wasn't playing and wasn't making the team," said James.

"I knew Chelsea had a plan to get my health back to where it needed to be and they didn't want to force me.

"It has proven this season that the patience has played a big part. It was obviously not nice to hear those things.

"I tried not to let it affect me but when you're not on the pitch all you want to do is play. I guess it does take a while to get your rhythm back.

"There were moments last season where I played here and there but didn't quite feel myself yet. I'm just happy to be back and enjoying my football again this year."

'I want to be in the next World Cup'

Lauren James watched as a fan at Wembley this summer as England won Euro 2022

Now James is performing well for Chelsea and earned her first call-up to the England senior squad in September.

She scored twice in the Blues' victory over Aston Villa on Sunday and is determined to impress England boss Sarina Wiegman before next summer's World Cup.

"That [phone call from Wiegman] was a bit surreal. It was earlier than I had expected. I thought I had to prove myself during the WSL season. It was a proud moment for me to get that call-up," said James.

"I guess it shows the trust she has in me and the belief she has in my ability. I was just thankful to get that opportunity to be able to show what I can do.

"I watched a few of the games at the Euros. I was at the final. I wanted to play! But it inspired me even more to make sure I want to be in this next World Cup."