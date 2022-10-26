Last updated on .From the section Irish

Niall Currie first took charge of his hometown club in 2016

Portadown have announced Niall Currie as their new manager after Paul Doolin departed the club on Tuesday.

Currie joins from Championship side Dundela and will take charge at Shamrock Park for the second time.

Doolin left the club bottom of the Irish Premiership table, having won just one point from 11 league games this season.

Currie replaces the Dubliner ahead of Saturday's trip to Coleraine.

His first spell in charge of his home town club Portadown was from 2016 to 2018.

"I'm delighted to be back at the club," said the 50-year-old.

"Leaving Dundela was a massively hard thing to do with where we have the club now, but for me, it unfinished with my hometown club and I will do everything I can to keep this club in the Premier League."

Currie joined Dundela in September 2021 and leaves Wilgar Park with the team in third place in the Championship table.