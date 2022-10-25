Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 28 October

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Nomads go into the game on the back of five consecutive league wins to keep in touch with The New Saints while Chris Hughes' Newtown have only won one of their last five matches in the Cymru Premier but on their last visit to Deeside Stadium last season they won 2-0.

Aberystwyth Town v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST: Aberystwyth have had mixed results of late with two wins and three defeats in their last five Cymru Premier games. Anthony Williams' men are three points behind Flint, who secured their first league win since August with victory in the Flintshire derby over Aibus UK last wekkend.

Saturday, 29 October

Airbus UK v Pontypridd United; 14:30 BST: Newly promoted at the start of the season, both sides occupy the bottom two spots although Pontypridd have fared better so far and are only a point off safety. Airbus, who lost 1-0 at Pontypridd in September, remain winless as new manager Jamie Reed takes charge of his first home game.

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Bala returned to winning ways with an impressive 4-1 win at Haverfordwest last Saturday.

Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST

Haverfordwest County v The New Saints; 14:30 BST