Last updated on .From the section Football

We're not even at the halfway point of the season but 18 of the 72 clubs in the EFL have already changed manager since the start of the campaign.

Test your knowledge on the managerial merry-go-round so far.

Let us know how you get on by using #bbcefl on Twitter.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.