EFL managers quiz: Test your knowledge on the dugout changes so far this season
Last updated on .From the section Football
We're not even at the halfway point of the season but 18 of the 72 clubs in the EFL have already changed manager since the start of the campaign.
Test your knowledge on the managerial merry-go-round so far.
Let us know how you get on by using #bbcefl on Twitter.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment