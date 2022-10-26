Close menu
Champions League - Group D
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1SportingSporting Lisbon1

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting Lisbon: Late VAR drama denies Harry Kane winner

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments407

Rodrigo Bentancur
Rodrigo Bentancur's equaliser ensured Spurs avoided a third successive defeat in all competitions

Tottenham will go in search of a point in Marseille in their final Champions League group game to secure a place in the knockout phase after being denied victory in a dramatic finale against Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs knew victory would guarantee a place in the last 16 but they laboured for long periods before being denied a last-gasp winner when Harry Kane's strike was ruled out for offside with manager Antonio Conte shown a red card in the ensuing chaos.

In a tense encounter, former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards gave Sporting a deserved 22nd-minute lead with a fine low shot as they punished Conte's side for a poor first-half display that brought loud jeers from the home fans.

Spurs were much improved after the break but they were grateful to a crucial save by keeper Hugo Lloris from Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho, who also shot wide with the goal at his mercy.

They took advantage of those two escapes as Rodrigo Bentancur rose to head home from a corner 10 minutes from time - and in a hectic finish both sides had opportunities to win.

Kane thought he had snatched it with virtually the last kick - only for VAR to decide otherwise.

Spurs pay for slow start

Spurs were left regretting the intervention of VAR that denied them the win but they must also rue another slow start that allowed Sporting to take control for the first 45 minutes.

The increasingly rebellious mood inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was reflected in the angry reaction from supporters who had grown frustrated at a series of aimless and misplaced passes allied to a lack of urgency.

It was all so different after the break as Spurs came to life, finally applying pressure on Sporting and forcing keeper Antonio Adan into action.

They still looked vulnerable, however, and Lloris - rightly criticised for his errors in the home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday - came to the rescue with that crucial save from Nazinho, although the Sporting forward should have made no mistake with a second chance which he steered wide of an open goal.

Spurs, having got themselves back into the game, had chances to get the three points that would have made the trip to Marseille a formality but Eric Dier and Bentancur could not find the target.

The game ended in a melee, with Conte being sent off after wildly celebrating what he thought was the goal that secured the knockout place when Kane swept home Emerson Royal's knockdown.

Spurs have work to do in Marseille and they must learn the lessons of being punished for leaving it late to kick into gear.

More to follow.

Player of the match

EdwardsMarcus Edwards

with an average of 7.83

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    5.84

  2. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    5.41

  3. Squad number30Player nameBentancur
    Average rating

    5.22

  4. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.02

  5. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    4.93

  6. Squad number34Player nameLenglet
    Average rating

    4.93

  7. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    4.76

  8. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    4.72

  9. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.70

  10. Squad number17Player nameRomero
    Average rating

    4.63

  11. Squad number14Player namePerisic
    Average rating

    4.62

  12. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    4.60

  13. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    4.47

  14. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    4.38

Sporting Lisbon

  1. Squad number10Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    7.83

  2. Squad number82Player nameMateus Fernandes
    Average rating

    6.65

  3. Squad number20Player namePaulinho
    Average rating

    6.65

  4. Squad number11Player nameNuno Santos
    Average rating

    6.64

  5. Squad number24Player namePorro
    Average rating

    6.61

  6. Squad number17Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    6.58

  7. Squad number5Player nameMorita
    Average rating

    6.57

  8. Squad number71Player nameFlávio Nazinho
    Average rating

    6.57

  9. Squad number2Player nameMatheus Reis
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number15Player nameUgarte
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number4Player nameCoates
    Average rating

    6.44

  12. Squad number1Player nameAdán
    Average rating

    6.36

  13. Squad number25Player nameGonçalo Inácio
    Average rating

    6.35

  14. Squad number18Player nameFatawu
    Average rating

    6.34

  15. Squad number3Player nameSt. Juste
    Average rating

    6.33

  16. Squad number33Player nameArthur Gomes
    Average rating

    6.29

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17RomeroBooked at 67mins
  • 15Dier
  • 33DaviesSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
  • 2DohertySubstituted forGilat 71'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 30Bentancur
  • 14Perisic
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 82'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 29Sarr
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma
  • 42White

Sporting

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Adán
  • 25Inácio
  • 4CoatesBooked at 41mins
  • 2Reis de Lima
  • 24Porro
  • 15UgarteBooked at 83mins
  • 5MoritaSubstituted forEspanha Fernandesat 61'minutes
  • 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forBasilua Jacinto Názinhoat 62'minutes
  • 10EdwardsSubstituted forFatawuat 71'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forGomes Lourençoat 71'minutes
  • 20Dias FernandesSubstituted forSt. Justeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3St. Juste
  • 6Alexandropoulos
  • 12Israel
  • 16Costa Rocha
  • 18Fatawu
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 33Gomes Lourenço
  • 63Martinez Marsà
  • 71Basilua Jacinto Názinho
  • 77Borges Cabral
  • 82Espanha Fernandes
  • 84Essugo
Referee:
Danny Makkelie
Attendance:
59,588

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamSporting
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home18
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away6
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.

  3. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting Lisbon.

  4. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manuel Ugarte.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

  8. Post update

    Flávio Nazinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mateus Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Gil.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Gil.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Issahaku Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur).

  18. Post update

    Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Pedro Porro tries a through ball, but Arthur Gomes is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation.

Comments

Join the conversation

413 comments

  • Comment posted by andytyke, today at 22:07

    Didn't think the ball went forward from Emerson until it glances off the Sporting player so doesn't matter if Kane was stood in an offside position

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 22:09

      Hello replied:
      And it hit the sporting players hand shocking. But we shouldn’t be in the position to let var skin us. Pathetic performance

  • Comment posted by Skeptical, today at 22:07

    Dislike Spurs, but I dislike these ridiculous VAR decisions more.
    If you can't see the offside with the naked eye let it stand.
    Where's common sense disappeared to?

    • Reply posted by Eat_The_Rich, today at 22:13

      Eat_The_Rich replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 22:07

    Ive just watched the disallowed goal, no way was Kane offside, he was on by 1 and half foot, another disgraceful decision, loads in the Prem goals chalked off for no reason.
    VAR has to go, whoever was on VAR at Spurs game, should be watched because he is corrupt.
    Im a LFC Supporter, not a Spurs one.

    • Reply posted by big G, today at 22:11

      big G replied:
      I didn't watch the game George but I think I can pretty much guarantee Kane was not onside by a foot and a half 🤦

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 22:04

    Betfair were 160/1 the draw after Harry Kane's "goal"
    It was 16's when it was disallowed.
    A lot of people made a lot of money off VAR tonight.
    It took nearly 4 minutes to make the decision.
    Plenty of time for a bit of insider trading.

    • Reply posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 22:10

      sheffieldhammer replied:
      That's a good point I'd never thought of it

  • Comment posted by pauljimmyn, today at 22:07

    Exactly why VAR needs to be binned. Does nothing but ruin the game. They were clearly looking for any excuse to disallow the goal, even though the ball came off a proto player. No one can say it wasnt an intentional touch, he was trying to defend. That said. We deserved NOTHING from that game. I am lost for words how people paid to play football can be so slapdash with their passing.

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 22:18

      Hello replied:
      Best comment I’ve read on here all night 👍

  • Comment posted by Alex A, today at 22:04

    Spurs left it too late and were very lucky not to be loosing 2:0. Marseille looks ominous now..

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Sporting did their ‘sporting’ best to get Spurs the win in the last few minutes, but Spurs couldn’t seize this gift.

  • Comment posted by gary worthing, today at 22:05

    2 massive defensive headers from Dier inside the Sporting 6 yard box 🤣

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:20

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Spurs fans, at least Barcelona have got knocked out of the competition, surely that should bring a smile to your faces tonight?

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:09

    I’m not a spurs fan but it seemed VAR drew an arbitrary line to MAKE Kane offside.
    Remember he had to be ahead of the BALL not a defender.
    Very FISHY.

    • Reply posted by lord_rockingham, today at 22:12

      lord_rockingham replied:
      Yep, it’s great isn’t it ! So sorry for Spurs😉

  • Comment posted by JohnnyHornchurch, today at 22:12

    Impartial commentator Glen Hoddle has a face like someone has stolen his dog. Offside is OFFSIDE Glen

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:22

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Barely offside after 3 minutes of microscopic review. Put your bias aside and realise that rules like that are ruining the game.

  • Comment posted by JE-FF-ERY-lfc, today at 22:13

    For Harry's recent bouts of diving and cheating...... karma !
    All over next week for the Totteringham bottlers !

    • Reply posted by Plain aim, today at 22:17

      Plain aim replied:
      Idiot

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:11

    What a tight, tight group Spurs are in. Try to pick the two from the four going through. In many ways this is how all groups should be, going down to the final game.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 22:15

    If it was offside, it was offside - but it shouldn't take so long to decide

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:22

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      You do know some offsides are so close and come down to the eyes and judgement of the VAR official? Or do you think that all offsides are clearcut and can be seen from a mile away?

  • Comment posted by Councillor for SD, today at 22:16

    Come on Marseille !!!

  • Comment posted by joe, today at 22:13

    Spuds came unstuck again that’s why there never be the pride of London 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Hello, today at 22:23

      Hello replied:
      Anyone translate this for me?

  • Comment posted by Clive Nicholas, today at 22:05

    Things that make you go .... hmmmmmmmmm!

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 22:04

    Admit it, you thought you had it didn't you? Comedy gold😂

    • Reply posted by bushwacker, today at 22:11

      bushwacker replied:
      What? Interpreter?

  • Comment posted by M Cook, today at 22:14

    Conte doesn't need a couple of transfer windows, he needs almost a complete team. The results this season flatter what I believe is the weakest squad, in terms of quality Spurs have had over the last 20 years.

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:15

      FairwaySpur replied:
      Daft

  • Comment posted by thecheezeweezle, today at 22:12

    Payback for kanes diving every season .

  • Comment posted by KMpuggy, today at 22:11

    Think i will go back to watching American wrestling. Is more of a genuine, honest sport.

  • Comment posted by imado, today at 22:05

    Don't celebrate before VAR check 😄