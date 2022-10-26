Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Tottenham will go in search of a point in Marseille in their final Champions League group game to secure a place in the knockout phase after being denied victory in a dramatic finale against Sporting Lisbon.
Spurs knew victory would guarantee a place in the last 16 but they laboured for long periods before being denied a last-gasp winner when Harry Kane's strike was ruled out for offside with manager Antonio Conte shown a red card in the ensuing chaos.
In a tense encounter, former Spurs youngster Marcus Edwards gave Sporting a deserved 22nd-minute lead with a fine low shot as they punished Conte's side for a poor first-half display that brought loud jeers from the home fans.
Spurs were much improved after the break but they were grateful to a crucial save by keeper Hugo Lloris from Sporting substitute Flavio Nazinho, who also shot wide with the goal at his mercy.
They took advantage of those two escapes as Rodrigo Bentancur rose to head home from a corner 10 minutes from time - and in a hectic finish both sides had opportunities to win.
Kane thought he had snatched it with virtually the last kick - only for VAR to decide otherwise.
- Reaction to Wednesday's Champions League action
- Visit our Tottenham page for all the latest Spurs news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Spurs news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
Spurs pay for slow start
Spurs were left regretting the intervention of VAR that denied them the win but they must also rue another slow start that allowed Sporting to take control for the first 45 minutes.
The increasingly rebellious mood inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was reflected in the angry reaction from supporters who had grown frustrated at a series of aimless and misplaced passes allied to a lack of urgency.
It was all so different after the break as Spurs came to life, finally applying pressure on Sporting and forcing keeper Antonio Adan into action.
They still looked vulnerable, however, and Lloris - rightly criticised for his errors in the home defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday - came to the rescue with that crucial save from Nazinho, although the Sporting forward should have made no mistake with a second chance which he steered wide of an open goal.
Spurs, having got themselves back into the game, had chances to get the three points that would have made the trip to Marseille a formality but Eric Dier and Bentancur could not find the target.
The game ended in a melee, with Conte being sent off after wildly celebrating what he thought was the goal that secured the knockout place when Kane swept home Emerson Royal's knockdown.
Spurs have work to do in Marseille and they must learn the lessons of being punished for leaving it late to kick into gear.
More to follow.
Player of the match
EdwardsMarcus Edwards
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGilAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
4.93
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.63
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
4.60
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
4.47
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.38
Sporting Lisbon
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
7.83
- Squad number82Player nameMateus FernandesAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number20Player namePaulinhoAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number11Player nameNuno SantosAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number24Player namePorroAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number17Player nameTrincãoAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number5Player nameMoritaAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number71Player nameFlávio NazinhoAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number2Player nameMatheus ReisAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number15Player nameUgarteAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number4Player nameCoatesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number1Player nameAdánAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number25Player nameGonçalo InácioAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number18Player nameFatawuAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number3Player nameSt. JusteAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number33Player nameArthur GomesAverage rating
6.29
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 67mins
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesSubstituted forLengletat 81'minutes
- 2DohertySubstituted forGilat 71'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 30Bentancur
- 14Perisic
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forEmerson Royalat 82'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 4Skipp
- 6D Sánchez
- 11Gil
- 12Emerson Royal
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 24Spence
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
- 42White
Sporting
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Adán
- 25Inácio
- 4CoatesBooked at 41mins
- 2Reis de Lima
- 24Porro
- 15UgarteBooked at 83mins
- 5MoritaSubstituted forEspanha Fernandesat 61'minutes
- 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forBasilua Jacinto Názinhoat 62'minutes
- 10EdwardsSubstituted forFatawuat 71'minutes
- 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forGomes Lourençoat 71'minutes
- 20Dias FernandesSubstituted forSt. Justeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3St. Juste
- 6Alexandropoulos
- 12Israel
- 16Costa Rocha
- 18Fatawu
- 22Eusébio Paulo
- 33Gomes Lourenço
- 63Martinez Marsà
- 71Basilua Jacinto Názinho
- 77Borges Cabral
- 82Espanha Fernandes
- 84Essugo
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 59,588
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, Sporting Lisbon 1.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting Lisbon.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Emerson Royal tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manuel Ugarte.
Post update
Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Flávio Nazinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mateus Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
Post update
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Gil.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
Post update
Attempt saved. Issahaku Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Clément Lenglet.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Sporting Lisbon. Pedro Porro tries a through ball, but Arthur Gomes is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation.
- Our coverage of Tottenham Hotspur is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Spurs - go straight to all the best content
If you can't see the offside with the naked eye let it stand.
Where's common sense disappeared to?
VAR has to go, whoever was on VAR at Spurs game, should be watched because he is corrupt.
Im a LFC Supporter, not a Spurs one.
It was 16's when it was disallowed.
A lot of people made a lot of money off VAR tonight.
It took nearly 4 minutes to make the decision.
Plenty of time for a bit of insider trading.
Remember he had to be ahead of the BALL not a defender.
Very FISHY.
All over next week for the Totteringham bottlers !