Close menu
Champions League - Group D
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00SportingSporting Lisbon
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is closing in on a year as Spurs boss

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages.

Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.

Conte's side have several injury concerns and have lost their last two Premier League games.

"We have to take this big achievement of going to the next round," he said.

"I think the club understand very well the importance of bringing in important players, good players, in January," added Conte. "I'm not the person who has to explain this to my club.

"We want to finish in the best possible way before the World Cup. My priority now is not January, but to finish in the best possible way before the World Cup."

Defender Cristian Romero (calf) and midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) could return from injury, while forwards Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) are still out.

Sporting are only one point behind Group D leaders Tottenham and a win in London would make them favourites to qualify for the last 16.

One of their stars this season, with four goals, has been Englishman Marcus Edwards, 23, who started his career at Spurs but made only one League Cup appearance.

"Marcus is a very good player," said Spurs defender Ben Davies.

"He's very direct, he keeps control of the ball very well and he's quick when he gets you in those situations.

"It's going to be a tough game playing against him. He's got a bright future ahead of him."

Sporting will be without Pedro Goncalves and Ricardo Esgaio, who were both sent off in their defeat by Marseille last time out.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th October 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli44001741312
2Liverpool430112669
3Ajax4103812-43
4Rangers4004116-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges431070710
2FC Porto42026606
3Atl Madrid411225-34
4B Leverkusen410326-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001321112
2Inter Milan42116517
3Barcelona41128714
4Viktoria Plzen4004316-130

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham42115417
2Marseille42026426
3Sporting42026606
4Frankfurt411236-34

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea531183510
2AC Milan52128717
3RB Salzburg51315506
4Dinamo Zagreb511339-64

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid5311105510
2RB Leipzig53029909
3Shakhtar Donetsk51318626
4Celtic5023310-72

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City53201111011
2B Dortmund52219458
3Sevilla512259-45
4FC Copenhagen5023011-112

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG5320146811
2Benfica5320106411
3Juventus5104811-33
4Maccabi Haifa5104615-93
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport