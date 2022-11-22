Close menu

Shearer & Richards pick all-time World Cup XIs

Should Lineker be in the greatest World Cup XI?

Who are the best World Cup players ever?

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards discussed the topic in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Shearer and Richards have picked their all-time World Cup XIs, so see what you think.

You can listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds and have your say at the bottom on who would win in a match between the teams.

Micah Richards' World Cup XI: Buffon; Cafu, Baresi, Beckenbauer, Carlos; Platini, Zidane; Lineker, Pele, Maradona; RonaldoAlan Shearer's World Cup XI: Yashin; Alberto, Moore, Beckenbauer, Carlos; Matthaus, Xavi, Zidane; Maradona, Ronaldo, Pele
